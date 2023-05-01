LANDSEA HOMES LAUNCHES SALES AT HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER CENTRAL FLORIDA COMMUNITY

New homes at Spring Walk at The Junction in Volusia County feature single-family floorplans with options for three to four bedrooms

New homes include acclaimed High Performance Home features

Prime location gives residents quick access to major cities and attractions while maintaining the peacefulness and beauty of rural Florida

DeBARY, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced that new homes are now selling at Spring Walk at The Junction in DeBary, Florida.

"We are proud to debut new homes at Spring Walk at The Junction, an extremely sought-after community in a great neighborhood of Central Florida," said Megan Bakel, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Florida Division, Landsea Homes. "We're excited to bring more thoughtfully designed and sustainable homes to the area, offering buyers living spaces that seamlessly match their lifestyle needs."

Spring Walk at The Junction includes 150 single-family homes with a variety of spacious single-family floorplans ranging from 1,815 to 2,548 square feet, with options for three to four bedrooms plus a loft and two-and-a-half to three bathrooms. Prices for the new homes begin at $399,990*.

Residents of Spring Walk at The Junction will be just minutes from nearby beaches and most major employers and can also enjoy close proximity to miles of hiking and biking trails, 12 parks, and local waterways for boating and fishing.

DeBary, with a population of 22,000, is perched between the St. John's River and Lake Monroe and just a half-hour from the attractions and amenities of Orlando and Atlantic Ocean beach communities, yet still maintains its own Central Florida rural charm.

All homes will be acclaimed Landsea Homes High Performance Homes that are more connected and convenient than ever. Supported by a partnership with Apple®, the homes utilize the Apple HomeKit™ environment to operate all home automation features from one mobile application. The smart home automation features installed and compatible with Apple HomeKit™ include an Apple HomePod mini, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and white glove service with an individualized training session.

Homes also contain the REME HALO® air purifier, a state-of-the-art product that mitigates indoor contaminants to keep residents safe and support healthy living by reducing airborne particles such as dust, dander, pollen, and mold spores, killing up to 99% of bacteria, mold, and viruses.

For more information about Spring Walk at The Junction, visit: https://landseahomes.com/florida/spring-walk-at-the-junction/.

*Base pricing is accurate at time of publishing but is subject to change at any time without notice.

