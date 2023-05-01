Tuesday Morning Is Going Out of Business and Closing All Stores

Liquidation Sales have begun at all Tuesday Morning Stores

CHICAGO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Going out of business sales have begun at all Tuesday Morning stores in 25 states across the US.

Shoppers can save up to 30 percent off the lowest ticketed prices across the stores on a wide variety of home decor.

The sales event offers a vast selection of discounted home décor for every room like bedding, bath, furniture, lamps, and kitchen. These sales also offer a large assortment of toys, pet supplies, luggage, beauty, crafts, seasonal decorations and much more.

Tuesday morning has been rewarding bargain hunters with name brand deals Since 1974. This sale offers customers the opportunity to save even more with the new price reductions storewide including recognized name brands. Shoppers are encouraged to shop soon before its too late. Take advantage of the new price reductions and bid farewell to this iconic retailer.

Select fixtures, furnishings and equipment will also be available for sale in closing locations. Gift cards will be honored through May 13, 2023. All sales are final during this store closing event. Merchandise purchased prior to April 28, 2023, may be returned within 14 days of the purchase date with the original receipt and in accordance with usual policies.

Store Closing Locations

Address City State Zip 90 Plantation Pointe Fairhope AL 36532-2962 179 Cox Creek Pkwy S Florence AL 35630-3264 2524 S McKenzie St Foley AL 36535--340 12090 County Line Rd Ste I Madison AL 35758-2002 6366 Cottage Hill Rd Mobile AL 36609-3111 10200 Eastern Shore Blvd Spanish Fort AL 36527-5803 20496 Interstate 30 N Benton AR 72019-8836 3180 N College Ave Fayetteville AR 72703-3505 7810 Rogers Ave Fort Smith AR 72903-5544 4332 Central Ave Hot Springs AR 71913-7437 2516 Cantrell Rd Ste I Little Rock AR 72202-2116 2747 Lakewood Village Dr North Little Rock AR 72116-8030 208 S Promenade Blvd Rogers AR 72758-1623 2701 E Race Ave Ste 6 Searcy AR 72143-4737 5005 E Marketplace Dr Ste170 Flagstaff AZ 86004-2857 1795 Kiowa Ave Ste103 Lake Havasu City AZ 86403-3146 11835 N Oracle Rd Ste 133 Oro Valley AZ 85737-7838 3055 E Indian School Rd Phoenix AZ 85016-6805 1260 Gail Gardner Way Prescott AZ 86305-1687 6657 State Rte 179 Ste 2 Sedona AZ 86351-8994 10050 W Bell Rd Sun City AZ 85351-1287 911 Lithia Pinecrest Rd Brandon FL 33511-6120 2671 N Hiatus Rd Cooper City FL 33026-1372 2146 Sadler Sq Fernandina Beach FL 32034-4458 99 Eglin Pkwy NE Fort Walton Beach FL 32548-4973 330 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Gulf Breeze FL 32561-4492 12200 San Jose Blvd Ste 6 Jacksonville FL 32223-2656 4524 9 St Johns Ave Jacksonville FL 32210-0000 2625 S Florida Ave Lakeland FL 33803-3858 130 S Nova Rd Ormond Beach FL 32174-6115 250 Palm Coast Pkwy NE Unit 603 Palm Coast FL 32137-8225 7928 Front Beach Rd Panama City Beach FL 32407-4817 6601 N Davis Hwy Ste 220 Pensacola FL 32504-6209 6050 N Lockwood Ridge Rd Sarasota FL 34243-2525 1799 US Highway 1 S St Augustine FL 32084-4238 1806 Thomasville Rd Tallahassee FL 32303-5710 1295 US Highway 1 Vero Beach FL 32960-5700 10945 State Bridge Rd Alpharetta GA 30022-8164 3241 Washington Rd Augusta GA 30907-4122 1919 Glynn Ave Brunswick GA 31520-6162 265 Tom Hill Sr Blvd Unit 301 Macon GA 31210-1933 233 Commerce Dr Peachtree City GA 30269-1484 1432 Towne Lake Pkwy Woodstock GA 30189-8263 301 N Milwaukee St Boise ID 83704-9135 656 E Boise Ave Boise ID 83706-5118 900 Route 22 Fox River Grove IL 60021-0000 15846 S LaGrange Rd Orland Park IL 60462-4702 2188 E 116th St Ste D102 Carmel IN 46032-3213 6935 Lake Plz Dr Ste C1 Indianapolis IN 46220-4088 14950 W 87th St Lenexa KS 66215-6027 5320 Martway St Mission KS 66205-2913 9606 Nall Avenue Overland Park KS 66207-2952 8038 W 151st St Stanley KS 66223-2116 1751 Scottsville Rd Bowling Green KY 42104-3357 2178 Dixie Hwy Fort Mitchell KY 41017-2902 1303 US Hwy 127 S Ste 103 Frankfort KY 40601-4424 9240 Westport Rd Louisville KY 40242-3227 1460 MacArthur Blvd Alexandria LA 71301-4022 12694 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge LA 70809-1908 3735 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge LA 70808-2950 6632 Jones Creek Rd Baton Rouge LA 70817-3054 3605 Ambassador Caffery Space E Lafayette LA 70503-5132 3517 Ryan St Lake Charles LA 70605-1607 2985 Hwy 190 Mandeville LA 70471-3298 1801 Airline Dr Metairie LA 70001-5977 1703 N 18th St Monroe LA 71201-4917 4800 Line Ave Shreveport LA 71106-1500 176 Gause Blvd W Slidell LA 70460-2625 210 Marlboro Ave Ste 47 Easton MD 21601-2765 380 Thompson Creek Rd Stevensville MD 21666-2513 23314 Farmington Rd Farmington MI 48336-3102 4310 Gretna Rd Branson MO 65616-7201 155 Siemers Dr Ste 1 Cape Girardeau MO 63701-4920 1400 Forum Blvd Ste 1C Columbia MO 65203-1963 15921 Manchester Rd Ellisville MO 63011-2101 2639 E 32nd St Joplin MO 64804-4320 901 NW OBrien Rd Lees Summit MO 64081-1515 6929 S Lindbergh Blvd Saint Louis MO 63125-4261 2916 S Glenstone Ave Springfield MO 65804-2303 2650 Beach Blvd Ste 21 Biloxi MS 39531-4517 1578 W Government St Brandon MS 39042-2418 630 Grants Ferry Rd Flowood MS 39232-6844 6062 Hwy 98 Ste 101 Hattiesburg MS 39402-8883 1053 E County Line Rd Ste 1041 Jackson MS 39211-1851 934 N 16th Avenue Laurel MS 39440-3362 19099 Pineville Rd Ste 102 Long Beach MS 39560-4423 2674 Bienville Blvd Ocean Springs MS 39564-3100 1913 University Ave Oxford MS 38655-4113 402 Hwy 12 W Starkville MS 39759-0000 1375 N Sandhills Blvd Aberdeen NC 28315-2211 44 Westgate Pkwy Asheville NC 28806-3808 3394 S Church St Burlington NC 27215-9150 10828 Providence Road Charlotte NC 28277-2684 1800 Four Seasons Blvd H13 Hendersonville NC 28792-2891 102 Statesville Rd Ste E1 Huntersville NC 28078-6082 1039 S College Rd Wilmington NC 28403-4306 3223 13th Ave SW Fargo ND 58103-6310 1723 E University Blvd Las Cruces NM 88001-5780 8178 Montgomery Rd Cincinnati OH 45236-2904 773 Alpha Dr Highland Heights OH 44143-2166 4116 W Town and Country Rd Kettering OH 45429-2834 1614 Norton Rd Stow OH 44224-1412 28 E 33rd St Edmond OK 73013-4603 3801 NW Cache Rd Ste 36 Lawton OK 73505-3722 7517 SE 15th Midwest City OK 73110-5425 3721 W Main St Norman OK 73072-4639 11717 S Western Ave Oklahoma City OK 73170-5802 9446 N May Avenue Oklahoma City OK 73120-2712 3111 S Harvard Ave Tulsa OK 74135-4402 6110 E 71st St Tulsa OK 74136-6734 1111 Garth Brooks Blvd Yukon OK 73099-4106 1825 Columbia Ave Lancaster PA 17603-4335 12 Ohio River Blvd Leetsdale PA 15056-1149 3332 Wilmington Rd New Castle PA 16105-1039 2142 S Queen St York PA 17403-4826 1 Sherington Dr Bluffton SC 29910-6018 4905 Forest Dr Columbia SC 29206-4916 3715 E North St Greenville SC 29615-2363 1291 Folly Rd Ste 104 James Island SC 29412-4105 932 N Lake Dr Lexington SC 29072-2151 736 & 740 Mink Ave Murrells Inlet SC 29576-6300 6908 N Kings Hwy Myrtle Beach SC 29572-3020 240 Hwy 17 N North Myrtle Beach SC 29582-2938 10225 Ocean Hwy Unit 400 Pawleys Island SC 29585-6507 725 Cherry Rd Ste 190 Rock Hill SC 29732-3150 113 Bilo Pl Seneca SC 29678-2541 1200 E Main St Ste 11 Spartanburg SC 29307-1711 622 Bacons Bridge Rd Summerville SC 29485-4102 3901 Hixson Pike Ste 133 Chattanooga TN 37415-3567 1951 Madison St Clarksville TN 37043-5066 820 25th St NW Cleveland TN 37311-3713 632 W Poplar Ave Collierville TN 38017-2540 621 Old Hickory Blvd Jackson TN 38305-2911 148 N Peters Rd Knoxville TN 37923-4907 1250 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129-1713 3301 S 14th St Abilene TX 79605-5015 190 E Stacy Rd Ste 1530 Allen TX 75002-8744 3415 Bell St Amarillo TX 79109-4150 2737 W Park Row Rd Arlington TX 76013-2259 1104 W Arbrook Blvd Arlington TX 76015-4211 10225 Research Blvd Ste 3000B Austin TX 78759-5704 1601 Price Rd Brownsville TX 78521-1463 5001 183A Toll Rd Ste J100 Cedar Park TX 78613-7938 1406 N Loop 336 W Conroe TX 77304-3535 4102 S Staples Corpus Christi TX 78411-2100 6465 E Mockingbird Ln Ste 354 Dallas TX 75214-2454 2608 W University Dr Denton TX 76201--160 2911 Rio Grande Blvd Ste 400 Euless TX 76039-4068 14303 Inwood Road Farmers Branch TX 75244-3922 172 S Friendswood Dr Friendswood TX 77546-3915 4995 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 520 Frisco TX 75033-8617 2727 61st St Galveston TX 77551-1847 401 W Interstate 30 Garland TX 75043-5912 1103 Rivery Blvd Ste #270 Georgetown TX 78628--305 10516 Old Katy Rd Houston TX 77043-5100 901A N Shepherd Dr Houston TX 77008-6526 5419 FM 1960 W Ste E Houston TX 77069-4305 1365 Kingwood Dr Houston TX 77339--303 7787 N MacArthur Blvd Irving TX 75063-0000 870 S Mason Rd Katy TX 77450-3859 24427 Katy Frwy Katy TX 77494-0000 1580 Keller Pkwy FM 1709 Keller TX 76248-0000 851 Junction Hwy Kerrville TX 78028-5056 2300 Lohmans Spur Ste 145 Lakeway TX 78734-6200 2325 S Stemmons Frwy Ste 103 Lewisville TX 75067-3468 305 NW Loop 281 Longview TX 75605-4445 7020 Quaker Ave Lubbock TX 79424-2329 2511 N US Highway 281 Marble Falls TX 78654-3895 117 S Central Expwy Mckinney TX 75070-3743 4610 N Garfield Midland TX 79705-2652 651 N Business Interstate Hwy 35 Stre 1400 New Braunfels TX 78130-7877 3552 Lamar Ave Paris TX 75460-5026 1601 Preston Rd Ste F Plano TX 75093-5101 1117A Ridge Rd Rockwall TX 75087-4217 110 N Interstate 35 Round Rock TX 78681-5003 3578 Knickerbocker Rd San Angelo TX 76904-7611 3910 McCullough Ave San Antonio TX 78212-2470 2945 Thousand Oaks Dr San Antonio TX 78247-3312 12651 Vance Jackson Rd Ste 128 San Antonio TX 78230-5959 18450 Blanco Road San Antonio TX 78258-4050 6808 Huebner Road San Antonio TX 78238-2144 8421 N US Hwy 281 Ste 105 San Antonio TX 78216-6097 17937 I-45 S Ste 125 Shenandoah TX 77385-8783 2711 N US Highway 75 Sherman TX 75090-2567 410 Padre Blvd South Padre Island TX 78597-6603 4690 Louetta Road Spring TX 77388-4417 3064 S 31st St Temple TX 76502-1803 2315 Richmond Rd Ste 9B Texarkana TX 75503-2447 322 East SE Loop 323 Tyler TX 75701-9673 3150 Pat Booker Rd Ste 112 Universal City TX 78148-2726 5201 Bosque Blvd Ste 380 Bldg 3 Waco TX 76710-4677 1700 N Hwy 77 Ste 166 Waxahachie TX 75165-7892 735 Adams Dr Weatherford TX 76086-6277 20740 Gulf Frwy Ste 140 Webster TX 77598-4816 540 Pantops Center Charlottesville VA 22911-8665 237 Battlefield Blvd S Ste 10 Chesapeake VA 23322-5231 2138 Wards Rd Lynchburg VA 24502-5312 660 Brandon Ave SW Roanoke VA 24015-3212 1923 Electric Rd Salem VA 24153-7401

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand, high-quality products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Based in Dallas, Texas, the Company opened its first store in 1974.

