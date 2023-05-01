Vertafore Orange Partner Program expands with new solutions and services to support MGAs

Complementary tools and services integrate with core Vertafore systems for managing general agencies

DENVER, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today announced the addition of four new MGA-focused partners to its industry-leading Orange Partner Program. The program's expansion leverages Vertafore's open API architecture to provide MGAs with the right tools to fulfill their role as the innovation engine for the insurance industry.

The Orange Partner Program brings together vetted, best-in-class technology and professional services partners that complement the Vertafore solutions that agencies, MGAs and carriers use every day. The four latest partners address the unique needs of MGAs:

EOX Vantage empowers better, faster decisions, saves time, limits exposure and drives revenue. Their SaaS enterprise operating system gathers data for actionable dashboards, automates processes and improves workflows that offer insight, visibility and control.

Key Management Group was founded with the principle of providing niche IT professional services for the insurance industry in all aspects of the insurance value-chain with one single objective: delivering transformative solutions that empower the insurance industry to create innovative products for new buyers and new risks.

Selectsys is an insurance solutions and professional services provider for carriers, MGAs and program administrators. Selectsys assists in efficiently scaling up enterprises and significantly reducing IT and operational costs.

TurnKey Resources offers customized processing solutions for specialty MGAs, wholesale and retail brokers and insurance companies in addition to around-the-clock back-office support tailored to specific business needs.

Vertafore continues to deliver on the momentum of its acquisition of MGA Systems in 2022 with expanded and enhanced solutions for MGAs. These new partnerships reflect Vertafore's commitment to simplify and automate technology for MGAs; they join the Orange Program's roster of 40+ best-in-class solutions and service providers.

"With a growing MGA market, integrated technology solutions are vital for MGAs to drive efficiency and support their growth," said Kelly Maheu, VP of industry solutions at Vertafore. "Each partnership strengthens Vertafore's offerings to MGA customers, allowing more time-saving tools at their disposal."

Vertafore will showcase its latest innovations for MGAs at Accelerate, powered by NetVU, May 7−10, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Accelerate is the industry's first and longest running InsurTech conference.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying the insurance life cycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity across the distribution channel, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

