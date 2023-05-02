Appvance Launches Redesigned Corporate Brand Identity and Website

New design supports customer's understanding of AIQ's unique generative AI and autonomous testing capabilities and the business benefits it delivers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appvance, the leader in generative AI for QA since 2017, introduces its new corporate brand identity today. The new look, which includes updates to the logomark, website, color scheme, and illustrations, ties into the company's mission to improve quality, performance, and security of applications while transforming the efficiency, speed and output of development and testing teams in Enterprise organizations.

The newly redesigned Appvance corporate logo launches today along with its new website and messaging. (PRNewswire)

Brand Story

Appvance's leading-edge quality platform, AIQ, transforms the ability of development organizations to meet the demands of the increasing speed and frequency of software releases. To convey this transformational capability, the new logomark is designed to illustrate that AIQ is the missing piece for ensuring quality in digital transformations. The mark combines the infinite loop of a DevOps cycle with a circle representing the disruptive addition that the AIQ platform provides to today's current process.

More than just a singular platform, the circle represents the ability of Appvance to seamlessly enhance the existing process to put the user, not just speed, at the center of the equation. It is continuous and regenerative. Together these shapes evoke the letter "A" and express the essential role AIQ plays in next-generation DevOps.

The new color palette represents the Appvance brand at its most essential - innovative, visionary, trustworthy and credible. The use of circles and waves in the illustrations and design reflect the technical aspect of Appvance.

"Appvance was founded by a team of AI and test automation experts who envisioned a better way to create and launch tests. Our AIQ platform offers a unique approach to serving our customers and positioning them for success " said Andre Liao, Appvance CEO. "This new brand reflects our history as well as our groundbreaking technology that delivers unprecedented levels of productivity to accelerate digital transformation, and the new website has been designed to tell that story more effectively. We are excited about this next phase of Appvance's evolution."

Visit our website at appvance.ai, to see how our new branding has come to life.

About Appvance

Appvance is on a mission to accelerate digital transformation by leveraging AI to improve software quality and reduce risk. Appvance's groundbreaking AI-native software quality platform, Appvance IQ™ (AIQ), helps enterprises address the competing priorities of the increasing speed of software releases while also ensuring high-quality customer experiences. Appvance is transforming how quality is verified in forward-thinking organizations by providing complete visibility and efficiently supporting the broad set of software testing needs in one integrated environment.

