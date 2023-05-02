Bringing Innovation to Spring Cleaning: BLACK+DECKER® Introduces POWERSERIES™ Extreme™ MAX with New Cleaning Technology Features

A "Better Homes & Gardens Clean House Award" winner, the POWERSERIES™ Extreme™ MAX features up to 56 minutes of runtime in hand vac mode* and up to 37 minutes runtime in stick vac mode**

Anti-tangle beater bar and cyclonic filtration system features are designed to clean dirt, debris and dust from hard surfaces, carpets and area rugs

TOWSON, Md., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK+DECKER®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK) setting the standard for cordless innovation and home product design, introduces its latest innovation in stick vacuuming, the BLACK+DECKER® POWERSERIES™ Extreme™ MAX (BHFEB520D1). The new product features an extended runtime, with up to 56 minutes of runtime in hand vac mode* and up to 37 minutes runtime in stick vac mode. It also includes an anti-tangle beater bar that helps reduce hair wrap and a cyclonic filtration system that helps the vacuum filter stay clean for strong suction.

The BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES™ Extreme™ MAX incorporates new features, including an updated floorhead with anti-tangle beater bar and cyclonic filtration. (PRNewswire)

"At BLACK+DECKER, we are committed to making cleaning easy so that people can clean their homes more efficiently and have more time to do the things they love," said Aldon Blackwood, Director of Product Management at BLACK+DECKER. "We took aspects of vacuuming that were making chore time longer, like the dreaded hair wrap on the beater bar or clogged filters, and we addressed those concerns with anti-tangle and cyclonic filtration technology - bringing cleaning to the forefront of innovation."

POWERSERIES™ Extreme™ MAX Features Include:

An updated floorhead design with a large diameter, anti-tangle brush bar to help reduce the dreaded hair wrap experienced with other stick vacuums.

A cyclonic filtration system to help keep the vacuum filter clean and seal debris in the dustbin.

A V-shaped bristle pattern incorporated into the brush bar to pick up messes of various types, including pet hair, dust and crumbs.

A floorhead with an easy-release button to allow for simple clean-up of the beater bar and surrounding area as well as LED lights to enhance visibility when cleaning your home.

Features a lightweight, portable design that is self-standing, and eliminates the leaning, falls and dustbin spills experienced with some top-heavy, need-to-lean stick vacuum models.

A 20V MAX* removable battery that can be used with various other BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX* products, a cup charger, a wall mount for easy storage, an on-pole accessory holder, 2-in-1 brush and a pet hair and crevice tool.

The BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES™ Extreme™ MAX (BHFEB520D1) (MSRP: $229.99) is now available on blackanddecker.com, Amazon.com and at additional retailers. For more information about the POWERSERIES™ Extreme™ MAX, please visit, www.blackanddecker.com.

*Per charge, measured at low speed in hand vacuum mode.

** Per charge, measured at low speed in stick vacuum mode.

About BLACK+DECKER

Since 1910, BLACK+DECKER, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, has been setting the standard for innovation and design. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with pistol grip and trigger switch, BLACK+DECKER has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home. When homeowners have work to get done, they trust that BLACK+DECKER products will do the job efficiently and reliably. For more information on BLACK+DECKER products, visit www.blackanddecker.com or follow BLACK+DECKER on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

BLACK+DECKER Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BLACK+DECKER