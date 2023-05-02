Cytiva and Pall Life Sciences complete integration to create a global innovation and solutions leader in biotechnology

Combined broad and differentiated portfolio with trusted technologies and commercial and service organizations

Customers will have simpler and greater access to industry-leading expertise, tools, and services

AMERSHAM, United Kingdom, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytiva and the life sciences business of Pall Corporation have completed their integration and are now united as one business under the Cytiva brand. With nearly 16 000 associates in 40 countries, and more than 300 years' heritage of trusted expertise, the new Cytiva supports customers in solving major biotechnology challenges and plays a critical role in advancing and accelerating therapeutics for the benefit of patients everywhere.

In January 2023, the life sciences business of Pall separated from Pall Corporation. Pall's biotech portfolio is now a product family in Cytiva's bioprocess business. The Pall medical portfolio will remain a market brand and part of Cytiva. Pall Corporation continues to operate as a Danaher operating company serving customers across a wide range of industrial applications.

Emmanuel Ligner, Danaher Group Executive, President and CEO of Cytiva, says: "The biotechnology industry is at the start of a new era. New modalities are emerging, there is greater emphasis on local manufacturing, and we are accelerating the adoption of digital solutions. Our customers need a partner that can meet them at every part of their process. Uniting Cytiva and the life sciences business of Pall gives us the focus, expertise, and talent to help our customers discover, develop, and deliver the next generation of novel therapeutics."

Cytiva's now expanded and differentiated portfolio will better enable customers to accelerate therapeutics from discovery to delivery. The portfolio now includes industry-leading product brands including Allegro, Supor, iCELLis, Kleenpak, and Pegasus, in addition to ÄKTA, Amersham, Biacore, FlexFactory, HyClone, MabSelect, Sefia, Whatman, Xcellerex, and Xuri*.

Meet Cytiva's leadership team here.

For additional video assets, please contact Cytiva.

*Allegro, Supor, iCELLis, Kleenpak, Pegasus, ÄKTA, Amersham, Biacore, FlexFactory, HyClone, MabSelect, Sefia, Whatman, Xcellerex, and Xuri are trademarks of Global Life Solutions USA LLC or an affiliate doing business as Cytiva.

About Cytiva

At Cytiva, our mission is to advance and accelerate the development of therapeutics. With nearly 16 000 associates in more than 40 countries, we're driven to use our expertise and talent to achieve better flexibility, capacity, and efficiency for our customers. Our broad and deep portfolio of tools and technologies, global scale, and best-in-class service provides critical support from discovery to delivery, for customers spanning researchers, emerging biotech, large-scale biopharma and contract manufacturers. Learn more at cytiva.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cytiva