El Mayor Tequila celebrates 25 years with its limited-edition Extra Añejo Bourbon Barrel Aged offering

The new ultra-premium tequila will be available nationwide starting in July

ST. LOUIS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate and honor El Mayor's 25th anniversary, Master Distiller Rodolfo Gonzalez selected 25 barrels of the distillery's oldest stock to create a unique, limited-edition tequila: El Mayor Extra Añejo Bourbon Barrel Aged. The ultra-premium tequila is aged for 39 months in American Oak bourbon barrels and distilled from Blue Weber agave from the valley area of Jalisco, Mexico. A limited allocation of approximately 6,000 bottles will be available at a suggested retail price of $129.99 per 750-ml. bottle. Distilled and produced at Destiladora Gonzalez Lux in Arandas, Mexico, the limited-edition tequila will be available nationwide in July.

"This limited-edition Extra Añejo tequila is the culmination of 25 years of knowledge, expertise and innovation," said Graciela Gonzalez, fourth-generation distiller and daughter of Rodolfo Gonzalez. "The result is an extraordinarily smooth, well-balanced tequila with elegant oak hints, baking spices and dried fruit on the nose and palate. It's a gorgeous expression worthy of marking such a significant milestone."

The El Mayor 25th Anniversary Extra Añejo Bourbon Barrel Aged bottle features a silver label and embossed detail around the neck. It is packaged in an attractive black box with silver markings that complement the label.

"The tequila category is experiencing a meteoric rise, fueled by award-winning brands like El Mayor," said Chelsi Hofmeister, brand manager for El Mayor. "This latest 25th Anniversary Extra Añejo tequila is sure to be sought after by those who recognize and appreciate exceptional tequila."

For recipes and more information about El Mayor and the limited-edition 25th Anniversary Extra Añejo Bourbon Barrel Aged tequila, or to find a retailer, visit elmayor.com or follow the brands @elmayortequila on Facebook and Instagram.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com .

