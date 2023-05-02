Espolòn® Tequila Wants You To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo All Month Long with 'Cinco Para Todos' Campaign

The National Celebrations Deliver A Refreshing, Modern Twist to Cinco de Mayo Celebrations, While Highlighting Mexican- American Game Changers

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Espolòn Tequila announces today the launch of 'Cinco Para Todos', a campaign that brings the rich culture of modern Mexico to life beyond a single day of celebrations on Cinco de Mayo through curated, high-quality experiences that feature their award-winning portfolio of tequilas. To keep the vivacity of the holiday alive, Espolòn Tequila has partnered with top Mexican-American creatives across the streetwear, culinary and arts spaces, so fans across the country can continue to experience all that Mexican culture has to offer. The national campaign includes live immersive events, a social media and digital campaign, a national sweepstakes, and a streetwear collection created in collaboration with notable artist Sentrock, presented by premier streetwear marketplace Stadium Goods, and cult-favorite streetwear brand PAISABOYS, dropping on Cinco de Mayo.

"Some of the best music, food and innovations have come from Mexico, so Espolòn continues to celebrate this culture year round. As a tequila made in the heart of Jalisco, Espolòn Tequila proudly celebrates the impact of the rich culture of modern Mexican creatives and game changers, and want to encourage others to do the same," said Sean Yelle, Senior Category Marketing Director, White Spirits at Campari America. "Cinco Para Todos was created to extend celebrations and highlight creators who are changing culture and delivering authentic experiences, to keep the spirit of Mexico alive all season long."

To show the influence of modern Mexico to life through wearable art, Espolòn Tequila is dropping a streetwear collection - the Cinco Para Todos Collection - in partnership with Mexican-American designers Sentrock (presented by Stadium Goods) and PAISABOYS. The collection includes one limited-edition item from each designer, which commemorates Cinco de Mayo through one-of-a-kind designs inspired by their connection to their culture and highlights creative interpretations of iconic Espolòn brand iconography and label art based on each designer's signature style and flare. The pieces will officially drop on Cinco de Mayo at espoloncinco.com , where fans can sign up for a chance to receive an exclusive item from the collection. Select pieces from the collaboration will also be available at Espolòn Tequila live experiences in six major cities.

"As first generation Mexican-Americans and Los Angeles natives, our background and community have inspired some of our most successful designs," said Javier Bandera and Joey Barba, Co-Founders of the streetwear brand, PAISABOYS. "For this collection, we wanted to create something that was inspired by Espolòn Tequila as well as the vibrant Mexican culture that's so prevalent in LA and bring that distinctive vibe to streetwear fanatics across the country."

"Espolòn Tequila and I share a passion for freedom and expression, which is why the design I created for the line pairs my trademark symbol - the bird-mask - with theirs - Ramón the Rooster - to show our shared values while also paying homage to our rich culture," said street artist, Sentrock.

To help fans celebrate Cinco de Mayo throughout the season, Espolòn Tequila is launching a roving taco truck tour and hosting tortilleria takeover parties in major cities across the country, led by star of First We Feast's popular online series, Tacos con Todo, Jesus Trejo. Espolòn Tequila will be spotlighting local tortillerias into can't-miss Cinco Para Todos events where fans can enjoy signature cocktails, traditional Mexican bites and tacos, music by top DJs from our community, and get the chance to score pieces from the Cinco Para Todos streetwear collection. Espolòn Tequila's tour will be heading to six cities this May and fans can secure tickets to their local events at the links below. Please enjoy Espolòn Tequila responsibly.

ESPOLÒN TEQUILA CINCO PARA TODOS TOUR DATES:

ABOUT ESPOLÒN TEQUILA

Distilled from hand-harvested 100% Blue Weber Agave in Los Altos, the Highlands region of Jalisco, Espolòn's award-winning tequilas are the pride of the Casa San Nicolás. Espolòn was the realization of a lifelong desire for late founder and Master Distiller Cirilo Oropeza, who dreamed of creating a tequila that blends artisanal Mexican tradition with modern techniques.

Espolòn is, at its heart, a tribute to Mexican culture, with striking bottle designs by the rich, storied history of Mexico. Through its labels, Espolòn pays tribute to a true luminary – José Guadalupe Posada. Posada was a 19th century artist and printmaker, a real pioneer, and a bit of a rebel. His most famous work, the calaveras (skeletons), were a powerful commentary on the social injustices of his time. He gave his people a voice and gave the art world a style that continues to influence pop culture today. Today, Espolòn Tequila Blanco, Espolòn Tequila Reposado, Espolòn Tequila Añejo and Espolòn Cristalino each spotlight different moments in Mexican history, led by the legendary rooster, Ramón. For more information on Espolòn, visit espolontequila.com.

