GUS Technology launches Taiwan's first battery gigafactory and joins hands with international partners to create a lithium battery ecosystem

TAOYUAN, Taiwan, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GUS Technology held the grand opening ceremony of the Gigafactory in Jhongli Industrial Park on April 26th. Domestic and foreign guests including vice president Chi-Chang Tsai of the Legislative Yuan, deputy mayor Ming-jiuh Wang of Taoyuan City, deputy director-general Chih-Ching Yang of Industrial Development Bureau, MOEA, attended in person to witness the completion of Taiwan's first battery gigafactory, an establishment that symbolizes GUS Technology's success in helping Taiwan's lithium battery industry reach a new milestone. Optimistic about Taiwan's talent and industrial development, GUS Technology, which focuses on lithium titanate (LTO) and NCM material systems, has entered into the design, development, and manufacturing of battery modules for EVs and energy storage since the end of 2019. The total investment in the overall construction of the Jhongli gigafactory has reached NT$4 billion. The gigafactory is expected to create more than 250 job for the local population after its launch, hoping to attract outstanding talents who are passionate about the battery industry to jointly promote the development of the industry, and in turn provide local talents with the opportunity to shine on the international stage.

GUS Technology launches Taiwan's first battery gigafactory. (PRNewswire)

Dr. C.C. Chang, chairman of GUS Technology said: "GUS is proud of Made in Taiwan (MIT). The design, manufacturing process, and site planning of the first gigafactory in Taiwan have been carried out with two fundamental elements in mind: local talents and international standards. We have found that countries worldwide are rapidly going into the competition in the energy industry. With the integration of Taiwan's industrial resources and talents with innovative resources and core technologies, GUS Technology has enabled Taiwan to secure a key position in the international energy market with its high-end and customized R&D capabilities. The world will soon see Taiwan's battery R&D innovation and manufacturing strength."

In addition to the completion and grand opening of GUS Technology's gigafactory today, the company also announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with several international partners at the ceremony, including an MOU with Echion Technologies of the UK, and another MOU with Beyonder of Norway and Midwest Energy Pvt of India, respectively. GUS Technology will in the future collaborate with these international partners in different aspects such as battery cell anode materials, energy storage equipment, and raw materials. In the face of a new wave driven by factors such as the third energy transition and global climate change, GUS Technology says it will work with partners to continue to develop and integrate battery modules applications and jointly provide the most advanced solution for various green energy applications.

GUS Technology has the research and development competence of upstream materials, cell design, and manufacturing and modules to application end, and has successively developed differentiated products and various applications. After continuous development, research and improvement, GUS Technology has introduced high-quality materials into battery manufacturing, optimized the overall product yield, and developed lithium batteries with independent technology that has the characteristics of high safety, high discharge rate, high storage power, wide working temperature range, and long cycle life. Combined with the advantages of high customization levels, GUS Technology has conformed to the overall international development trend. The battery gigafactory that is completed and inaugurated today, the first of its kind in Taiwan, will be the driving force for GUS Technology's production capabilities to bring about the large-scale production of lithium batteries. The gigafactory is planning to start production in the third quarter of 2023, and the production capacity will grow from 250MWh to more than 1GWh in the second quarter of 2024.

GUS Technology aims to make Taiwan a R&D and manufacturing center for key materials of new energy batteries and key components of high-end equipment in the world; the company also strives to become a key promoter of the circular economy of Taiwan's lithium battery to a longer and more sustainable cycle in the future. In 2022, GUS Technology collaborated with InoBat Auto, a top EV battery research and development company in Europe. Hidekazu Kuromatsu, team leader of the Lithium Battery Team at Japan's Kaneka Corporation's Institute of Electronics, who has also been cooperating with GUS Technology for a long time, sent his congratulations to the grand opening of the gigafactory: "Excellent battery manufacturing technology, battery pack design and assembly technology form the basis of our cooperation with GUS Technology. We believe that the newly opened gigafactory will become a major driving force for accelerating the cooperation projects between Kaneka Corporation and GUS Technology."

In addition, in 2023 GUS Technology joined hands with Toshiba Corporation, a Japanese multinational company. Okada Yoshihiro, general manager of Toshiba's battery business department, said in his speech at the opening ceremony: "Toshiba has long regarded Taiwan, which is friendly with Japan, as the most important customer area, and is also committed to using its battery technology and products to solve various problems in Taiwan. Toshiba firmly believes that the batteries produced by GUS Technology can help solve the environmental problems not only for Taiwan, but also the world."

As the first battery gigafactory in Taiwan, GUS Technology's new facility has two buildings, a main production base to manufacture lithium battery cells, and a R&D center that is mainly responsible for the technology development of new generation batteries. In addition, the gigafactory implements energy saving and carbon reduction measures and adopts a green and low-carbon emission plan, allowing the improved equipment in the gigafactory to save more than 70,000,000kWh of electricity annually. The gigafactory also has a wastewater recycling mechanism to effectively save water resources. Finally, the gigafactory area conducts strict carbon footprint inspections to meet international standards in order to contribute to environmental sustainability.

