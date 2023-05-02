Invisors named on the University of Florida's 2023 Gator100, the world's fastest-growing Gator businesses

ATLANTA, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors was named on the University of Florida's 2023 Gator100 during a ceremony on April 21 in the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on UF's campus.

This is the second year Invisors has been recognized, earning spot #42 on the 2023 list and #9 on the 2022 list.

Each year, the Gator100 recognizes the world's fastest-growing Gator businesses owned or led by UF alumni. Ernst & Young, independent accounting firm of the Gator100 since the program began in 2015, verifies financial information submitted by each company and calculates the rankings based on compound annual growth rate over the past three years.

"The University of Florida instilled the skills and drive that has taken me on my entrepreneurial path for the last 30 years," says Keith Diego, Invisors Co-Founder and Gator Alumnus, May 1990. "My time at the University of Florida didn't stop after I graduated. Throughout the years I've turned to its alumni network to connect and learn. I've also enjoyed visiting the campus career fairs to find passionate UF graduates to join us at Invisors. Being recognized on the Gator100 is just another way I continue to be connected to the university and I'm proud to receive this recognition two years in a row."

The 2023 Gator100 celebrated companies from over 18 industries. Of the 100 businesses, 77 were Florida companies with other top state headquarters including Georgia, South Carolina, and California.

"These UF alumni-owned or -led companies create jobs, add value to our communities, and make an impact around the world," said Brian K. Danforth, Assistant Vice President of Development and Executive Director of the UF Alumni Association. "These 2023 honorees represent the very best of our Gator entrepreneurs and business leaders. They shine a bright light on the University of Florida and the graduates it produces – people with vision, drive and determination."

To view the full list of 2023 Gator100 honorees, visit https://gator100.ufl.edu/2023-honorees.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

