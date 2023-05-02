KCC Announces Acquisition Led by GCP Capital Partners

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurtzman Carson Consultants LLC ("KCC"), a premier legal services provider specializing in corporate restructuring, class action and mass tort administration, and trustee and fiduciary services, announced its acquisition led by GCP Capital Partners ("GCP"), a leading middle market private equity firm. The acquisition will help KCC expand its offerings and enhance its position in the market. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. GCP purchased KCC from its previous owner, Computershare Limited. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as GCP Capital Partners' legal advisor on the transaction.

"This is an exciting day for KCC's employees and clients. The expertise and strategic positioning KCC will receive from GCP will help us accelerate our growth goals while maintaining and raising our high standard of service to our clients," said Bryan Butvick, who returns to KCC as CEO.

Gerry Mullins, President of KCC, added, "Along with all of the other KCC executives, I look forward to KCC's new chapter and working with GCP to continue strengthening and expanding our service offerings."

"We have had success investing in the legal services industry. As a leader and pioneer in that industry, we found the perfect partner in KCC. We are eager to assist Bryan, Gerry, and the entire KCC team with providing capital and strategic support for their future expansion plans," said Boris Gutin, Co-Managing Partner of GCP.

The acquisition is effective immediately, and all parties are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for clients and employees.

About GCP Capital Partners

GCP Capital Partners, LLC ("GCP") is a middle-market private equity investment firm with $1.8 billion in committed capital since its formation. GCP has completed over 70 transactions since its inception in 2000. GCP's principals have over 100 years of combined private equity experience and have substantial personal capital invested in the funds. GCP has made investments in a number of industries, including tech-enabled business services, payments, and select financials. GCP has a partnership approach in working with management teams and takes pride in its reputation for integrity in dealing with business owners, shareholders, and employees.

For more information about GCP Capital Partners, please visit www.gcpcapital.com

About KCC

KCC creates a higher standard for the legal industry by focusing on client's needs from the perspective of professionals. Their team provides professional-level client service, industry expertise, and innovative technology solutions to support critical business processes and transactions.

For more information about KCC, please visit www.kccllc.com

