Mobi announces MVNO agreement with T-Mobile to harness the unparalleled capacity of the largest, and most awarded nationwide 5G network

HONOLULU, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiʻi-based wireless carrier Mobi today announced that the company has signed an MVNO agreement with T-Mobile, America's 5G leader, for an exclusive, multiyear relationship that enables Mobi customers to tap into the power of the nationwide T-Mobile network both at home throughout the islands and across the mainland United States. Mobi is combining their welcoming Hawaiʻi stores and friendly customer care team with the industry-leading 5G speeds, consistency, and coverage that T-Mobile has built through their unprecedented investments and expertise in 5G — making it possible for Mobi to deliver an even better experience for their customers.

Mobi launched as the regional wireless provider for Hawaiʻi in 2005 — becoming the first carrier in the United States to offer affordable, simple, unlimited mobile service at a time when activation charges, overage penalties, and hidden fees were the norm.

The announcement comes as Mobi launches their modern, cloud-native mobile core , built by the trailblazing telecom startup Working Group Two and powered by Amazon Web Services. By bringing together the innovation of WG2 and the scale of AWS with the powerhouse T-Mobile network, Mobi is able to supercharge their first-of-its-kind, app-first digital customer experience.

"T-Mobile has fought passionately to advance competition in the wireless industry. Supporting fellow Competitive Carriers Association wireless providers members like Mobi is important," said Dan Thygesen, Senior Vice President of T-Mobile Wholesale and head of T-Mobile's growing wholesale business. "The team here at T-Mobile is committed to delivering an unbeatable level of network service to the communities we are proud to serve. Extending access to the incredibly fast speeds, vast coverage, high consistency, and incredible performance of our network to Mobi customers is one of the many ways we are able to harness the industry-leading investments we are making in 5G and leverage the capacity of our nationwide network ."

The Un-carrier's 5G network covers 325 million people across 1.9 million square miles — more than any other nationwide carrier. 265 million people across the country are covered by T-Mobile's super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity this year.

"As a smaller wireless provider, we have seen remarkable progress across wireless over these past two decades, and we were proud to have pioneered a few of those positive changes ourselves here in Hawaiʻi when we launched our no contract, no credit check, affordable unlimited plan way back in 2005," said Justen Burdette, chief executive officer of Mobi. "As the Un-carrier, T-Mobile has proven time and again that they will never settle for the status quo in our industry, and their phenomenal work building out a 5G network that is leading in just about every measure is only the latest example of their commitment to pushing wireless forward. I can tell you that the passion T-Mobile has for innovation is extraordinarily contagious, and while I know both of our teams will always fiercely compete to better serve our customers and our shared communities, all of us here at Mobi are honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Dan and his incredible team at T-Mobile."

Mobi will attend the CCA Mobile Carriers Show in Pittsburgh from May 2 to 4, 2023, with T-Mobile serving as a Pinnacle Sponsor for the conference.

About Mobi

Mobi, Inc. launched as the regional wireless provider for Hawaiʻi in 2005 — becoming the first carrier in the United States to offer affordable, simple, unlimited mobile service at a time when activation charges, overage penalties, and hidden fees were the norm. Anyone can switch to Mobi in just seconds using the Mobi app, Apple Pay, and eSIM, with smart, friendly Mobi customer care geeks ready to help at any time digitally and at Mobi stores in Hawaiʻi. All Mobi team members are proudly represented by the Communications Workers of America (CWA) and Mobi is a member of the GSM Association (GSMA), the Competitive Carriers Association (CCA), and the Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC). Learn more at mobi.com online, or on Facebook , Twitter , Reddit , or LinkedIn .

Media Contact: Bobby Sarkar, (808)-723-2101, bobby@mobi.com

