NeuroStim TMS Celebrates Landmark Achievement, Delivering Over 100,000 TMS Treatments Upon Reaching Five Year Anniversary

Leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS Therapy) in the Pacific Northwest reaches a new milestone. During the past five years, NeuroStim has administered over 100,000 TMS treatments through their Washington treatment centers, improving the lives of thousands of patients suffering from challenging mental health disorders.

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroStim TMS is a leading provider of TMS Therapy for treating depression, OCD, anxiety, and similar disorders. Their state-of-the-art facilities offer hope and healing through an alternative, cutting-edge treatment for patients who have not responded to traditional treatments for mental illness. The documented results patients experience through this FDA-approved outpatient treatment have made NeuroStim TMS a highly sought-after treatment provider since they opened their doors to patients five years ago.

NeuroStim Patient Treatment (PRNewswire)

Co-founded by Chief Executive Officer Walt Guidice and Chief Marketing Officer Brandon Gary, NeuroStim TMS started with a single treatment center in Lakewood, WA in March of 2018. Over the past five years, their success in helping thousands of patients fueled their expansion into eight additional locations, including two outside the Puget Sound area in Spokane and Bellingham, WA. Across all clinics, their ten providers, 30 TMS technicians, and five TMS Specialists have seen thousands of patients, with nearly 40% of all patients having been treated at NeuroStim's treatment clinics within just the past 12 months.

"From our humble beginnings with one clinic and a mission to offer medical providers and their patients an advanced alternative to traditional psychiatric treatment using medications, NeuroStim has grown dramatically," stated Guidice. "In five short years, we have expanded our reach to nine locations, bringing treatment within reach for many more individuals. Best of all, we have watched the vast majority of patients receiving treatments in the care of our TMS experts experience dramatic improvement of their symptoms with nearly 50% of our patients reaching full remission."

One of the most experienced and trusted providers of TMS Therapy in the country, NeuroStim focuses exclusively on this treatment. NeuroStim's medical team is led by medical directors Tasha Morris MD, Nick Weiss MD, and Chief Medical Advisor Jonathan Downar MD, PhD and they currently deliver approximately 1,000 TMS treatments weekly, including both traditional TMS and accelerated TMS (up to 10 patient treatments daily). Their commitment to delivering best-in-class TMS treatment requires that every NeuroStim provider and technician undergo rigorous customized training to ensure each patient receives excellent patient care and has the best opportunity to achieve remission.

"Reaching the 100,000 treatment milestone is an incredible achievement for the whole NeuroStim team," remarked Guidice. "Especially as it comes right on the heels of another huge milestone with our lead researcher and TMS Specialist, Alex Engelbertson, having recently administered his 6000th TMS treatment. This remarkable success is only possible because of every team member's consistent efforts and support. We are thrilled with the contributions our team has made in the field of transcranial magnetic stimulation, and we plan to continue to lead the way using this innovative treatment."

To further expand treatment accessibility, NeuroStim TMS plans to open three new clinics in Spokane Valley, Vancouver, and the Tri-Cities area of Washington this year. To learn more about how the providers at NeuroStim TMS use TMS Therapy to help their patients regain hope and live a fuller life or to schedule a free consultation at a NeuroStim treatment center, call (888) 963-9467 or visit www.NeuroStimTMS.com.

