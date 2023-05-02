SAR Closes on Capital Raise and Formalizes Board of Directors

BETHESDA, Md., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAR, a data analytics company specialized in U.S. public company risk management solutions, is pleased to announce the closing of a capital investment in the Company led by institutional investor, Anthem Management ("Anthem"). Anthem's investment provides SAR with long-term growth capital to execute on the organization's mission and innovation roadmap. SAR also welcomes Daven R. Shastri, Managing Partner of Anthem, to the newly created Board of Directors. Shastri brings proven institutional investing experience to the board with tenures at Goldman Sachs and Diameter Capital Partners prior to founding Anthem. His insights into capital allocation and strategy will provide invaluable counsel to the Company.

Shastri remarked, "We're excited to have completed our investment in SAR. Our focus on secular growth and strong leadership makes SAR a compelling partner at this stage of the Company's lifecycle. We look forward to working with Nessim and the entire SAR team to continue driving innovation and responsible disruption in the space. Our investment in the Company represents a long-term commitment to both the business and industry. We're thrilled to be able to provide support to SAR as it grows into a core service provider for insurance clients."

Leading global insurance companies rely on the SAR Platform with integrated fit-for-purpose data analytics tools to protect publicly traded companies and their directors and officers. This capital infusion will strongly advance SAR's implementation of the U.S. Federal Court-approved event study methodology to institutionalize its application to better-serve global insurers with robust public company underwriting analytics, diligent handling of complex securities claims, and empirically backed actuarial support.

"Focus and diligence have served SAR well since our inception. I am confident in selecting Anthem to be our lead long-term capital growth partner. With Daven on our Board, SAR will lead the public company D&O insurance space through responsible technological innovation by advancing the development of new risk management solutions for publicly traded companies listed in the U.S.," said Nessim Mezrahi, CEO of SAR.

SAR is a pioneer in public company risk management data analytics solutions. The Company was founded in 2018 and relies on specialized data science that implements U.S. Federal Court-approved methodologies to identify and track adverse corporate events that impact stock price performance of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that trade on the NYSE and NASDAQ. Through a cloud-native platform, SAR dispenses comprehensive data-driven insights for leading global insurance companies and their distribution partners. Highly specialized expertise, decades of independent empirical research, and tried and true technologies, have established SAR as an innovation leader in public company data analytics solutions anchored by human accountability.

