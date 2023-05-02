VETERINARIANS AND VETERINARY NURSES/TECHNICIANS LEARN HOW TO PERFORM LIFE-SAVING, EMERGENCY MEDICINE AND MASTER OTHER NEW SKILLS AT 22nd NAVC INSTITUTE

Sessions include hands-on surgery, simulated emergency scenarios and more

ORLANDO, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency and critical care including respiratory emergencies in dogs and stabilizing and treating an exotic animal experiencing trauma are among the areas of veterinary medicine veterinary professionals from around the world will learn and master during five days of hands-on, immersive training at the 22nd NAVC Institute. Hosted by the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC), the event will take place May 21 - 26 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

Dr. Jennifer Graham demonstrates an oral examination of a red-tailed boa using a rubber spatula as a speculum (PRNewswire)

At NAVC Institute, veterinary professionals will have the opportunity to perform and master life-saving procedures.

Veterinary professionals will gain hands-on experience in advanced techniques in responding to emergency situations, including new ways to provide supplemental oxygen to a dog that cannot breathe and how to clear upper airways or a blocked trachea. In addition to emergency medicine, NAVC Institute provides courses with sessions on performing knee and hip surgery on dogs, dental procedures on rabbits, spaying turtles and perfecting ultrasound techniques. Veterinarians and veterinary nurses/technicians participating in this unique continuing education event will work side-by-side with world-renowned veterinary leaders, learning and practicing one specific area of veterinary medicine they can use immediately in their everyday practice.

"From a 100-pound snake with no appetite to a one-ounce sneezing parakeet, veterinarians and veterinary nurses/technicians need to be ready to care for any animal that walks, flies or slithers into their examination rooms," said Dana Varble, DVM, CAE and NAVC Chief Veterinary Officer. "At NAVC Institute, veterinary professionals will have the opportunity to perform and master life-saving procedures, expanding the depth and breadth of care they can provide to all their patients."

Highlights include:

Emergency and Critical Care. In this course, which includes simulation-based learning, veterinarians and veterinary nurses/technicians will work side-by-side as they do in clinics to learn how to identify life-threatening conditions and treat animals in emergency situations. They will treat potential patients using a high-fidelity simulator that produces heart and lung sounds, pulses, and breaths connected to a multi-parameter monitor, allowing participants to immerse themselves in a life-like environment putting their knowledge and skills to test. Course leader Kenichiro Yagi, MS, RVT, VTS (ECC), (SAIM) and course instructor Armi Pigott, DVM DACVECC are available for interviews.

Exotics. Participating veterinarians and veterinary nurses/technicians will advance their physical examination and diagnostic skills working with pet birds and small mammals including rabbits and hedgehogs, reptiles and backyard poultry. Coursework will span a wide range of skills including diagnostic imaging, rabbit and rodent dentistry and reptile reproductive surgery. They will also learn critical skills of stabilizing and treating exotics to provide emergency medicine. Course leader Jennifer Graham, DVM, DABVP (Avian/ECM), DACZM is available for interviews.

Orthopedic surgery. Thousands of dogs every year suffer from knee and other orthopedic issues, but not all have access to specialists, according to course leader Ross Palmer, DVM, MS, DACVS. These sessions will focus on diagnosis, pre-surgical planning, surgery techniques, pain management and postoperative care. Participants will have hands-on learning on knee, hip, femur and other surgeries. They will also practice pre- and post-surgical pain management including how to perform epidural injections.

Other courses focus on ultrasound, dentistry and soft tissue surgery.

Reporters are invited to attend the NAVC Institute for free. For more information on courses and sessions, see the NAVC Institute Program Guide To register, please contact PublicRelations@navc.com .

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/ . To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/ .

(PRNewsfoto/North American Veterinary Comm..) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North American Veterinary Community