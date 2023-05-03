FOR ABU DHABI, 'ONE SUMMER ISN'T ENOUGH'

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced 'One Summer Isn't Enough', a campaign that shows the wide range of experiences available throughout the season as part of Abu Dhabi's plan to attract 24 million visitors by 2023. Launched during the 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market, DCT Abu Dhabi also unveiled three new promotions to inspire, excite and restore this summer.

The all-inclusive Abu Dhabi Summer Pass provides access to explore over 30 attractions, 600 restaurants, and a variety of retail outlets. Visitors will also benefit from the 'Stay More, Pay Less' promotion at participating hotels, offering an extra night of fun for every three hotel nights booked.

There are more benefits for families. 'Kids Go Free' with a complimentary hotel stay and meals for one child with every paying adult. That's not all – kids also get complimentary entry to their choice of Yas Island's thrilling theme parks.

There's always more to do in Abu Dhabi, with a mix of fun attractions and exciting events available all summer, including SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, opening soon on 23 May. The all-new experience opens features interactive family fun and eight themed realms to uncover.

All summer long, visitors can enjoy seamless connectivity via the Experience Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus – complimentary for everyone. Just hop on and off at indoor theme parks, inspiring cultural venues, and other unique attractions, at your own pace.

For more information, please visit: summer.visitabudhabi.ae

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, visit tcaabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

