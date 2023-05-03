Intrinsic Evolves Into Women's Health-Centric CPG with $15 Million in New Funding

NEW YORK , May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrinsic , an omni-channel consumer health company, today announced a $15 million equity fundraise to focus exclusively on women's health. The new capital, which brings the company's total funding to $128 million raised to date, includes participation from new investors FCA Venture Partners and MAP Investco, along with existing investors Define Ventures, Link Ventures, Redesign Health, and others.

Intrinsic.us builds brands that make a difference in the lives of women and those they love. (PRNewswire)

The new capital brings the company's total funding to $128 million raised to date.

For Intrinsic, becoming a pure-play women's health CPG company is a natural evolution. Since its inception, Intrinsic has built brands purposefully to address areas of unmet needs in consumer health and has found an enormous opportunity in women's health. Women have been under-served by the healthcare system for centuries, leaving a vast unmet need for women across life stages and conditions. In addition to managing their own health, women are the primary caregiver for children and aging parents in 80% of cases. To meet their own healthcare needs and care for their families, women often turn to consumer health products. However, none of the large consumer health companies focus exclusively on women. This creates white space and a unique opportunity to build a different kind of company.

"Our team acquires, builds, and grows brands that serve women, not only because there is a unique opportunity to build a company dedicated to women's health, but because it is the right thing to do," says Yadin Shemmer, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Intrinsic. "There is a large, fragmented universe of independent brands that serve women in specific areas of need but no scaled platform that provides branded solutions across the spectrum of women's health. By putting women first, we deliver on our promise of making women's lives easier, healthier, and more fulfilling. Moreover, by focusing exclusively on women's health, we gain marketing and omni-channel distribution advantages that no single brand can achieve. This also means innovative and important products can now be accessible wherever women need them."

Intrinsic's definition of women's health doesn't stop at just women-specific conditions. It looks at women as the chief healthcare consumer and caregiver, with a more holistic view of her true needs and burdens. This encompasses conditions that affect women disproportionately or differently, as well as health priorities when caring for loved ones.

With the help of its team of investors and medical advisory board - consisting of a female majority membership with seasoned experience across the obstetrics, gynecology, and fertility fields, including Dr. Laurie Green (Obstetrics/Gynecology, Harvard), Dr. Dena Bravata (Internal Medicine, Stanford) and Dr. Nimisha Kalia (Internal Medicine, Johns Hopkins) - the Company is able to effectively acquire brands and launch new products to more efficiently remove the barriers that prevent women from achieving optimal health and well-being.

Once the company acquires a women's health brand, it expands its reach and impact through a mix of channel expansion, new product development, and connected marketing. This enables Intrinsic's brands to engage women across the consumer and patient journey wherever they seek answers, seek care, or shop. In addition, the firm's proprietary analytics provide automation and unique insights that enable faster action and better decisions across all company functions, including acquisitions, marketing, and supply chain.

Quickly becoming the new home for women's health brands across the US, the company's current portfolio focuses on mothers in the prenatal and postpartum phases through a range of offerings, including devices, consumables, and topical treatments. These unique brands reach millions of women around the globe, continually win numerous accolades, including the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) and Mom's Choice Awards, maintain Amazon's Choice and Best Seller status on the platform with tens of thousands of five-star reviews, and receive continued praise from prominent media like Forbes, Yahoo, Parents, The Bump, Huffington Post, Motherly, New York Magazine and more. Intrinsic's current portfolio has global reach, with sales in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's brands have averaged 60% growth post-acquisition and achieved omni-channel distribution in both retail and healthcare.

"Intrinsic is not only rewriting the rules of women's consumer health products, but it is also building a platform for global women's health," says Lynne Chou O'Keefe, Partner, Define Ventures, and a member of Intrinsic's board of directors. "Women are the power buyers in healthcare and make 80% of healthcare decisions in the home. Intrinsic's strategy recognizes this reality and is uniquely poised to support women across their journey."

For more information, please visit intrinsic.us .

Intrinsic builds brands that make a difference in the lives of women and those they love. The company focuses on women's health brands that solve unmet needs, expanding their global reach by opening up new distribution channels across eCommerce, retail, and healthcare. The company is based in New York, NY, and its investors include Define Ventures, FCA Venture Partners, Redesign Health, Link Ventures, MAP Investco, and others. For more information, please visit intrinsic.us .

Media Contact:

Liz Fleming

liz.fleming@intrinsic.us

Intrinsic builds brands that make a difference in the lives of women and those they love. (PRNewsfoto/Intrinsic) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Intrinsic