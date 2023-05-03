SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SHOWCASES ITS HEART FOR CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP WITH RELEASE OF ANNUAL REPORTS

The One Report and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Report feature key People, Performance, and Planet initiatives

DALLAS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announces the launch of its annual corporate social responsibility reports, with the release of the Southwest Airlines® One Report and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Report.

Southwest® prides itself on approaching its corporate citizenship initiatives holistically. The comprehensive reports highlight Southwest's strategic priority to be a good citizen through a focus on People, Performance, and Planet, providing a snapshot of the carrier's key DEI and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts from 2022.

New this year, the 2022 One Report includes information informed by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, elevating Southwest's reporting on climate-related topics for its Stakeholders. The 2022 One Report also highlights the carrier's refreshed climate strategy that includes goals to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and reduce its carbon emissions intensity by 25 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2035.1

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Report

The Southwest Airlines Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Report, a companion piece to the One Report, focuses on the carrier's current DEI priorities and continued focus on driving its efforts forward. Southwest strives to be a diverse and inclusive organization where Employees thrive, feel appreciated, and valued, and experience an authentic sense of belonging.

"We're focused on championing causes that matter to our People and local and global communities, including committing to a diverse and inclusive workforce, setting goals and sharing plans to address our carbon emissions, and investing in community partnerships that drive impact," said Bob Jordan, President & Chief Executive Officer at Southwest Airlines. "The 2022 One Report and DEI Report showcase our ongoing commitment to cultivating a Culture of caring by serving our People, Customers, and communities through our corporate citizenship and DEI efforts."

Southwest also celebrates its placement on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 list. Newsweek teamed up with global research firm Statista to study the ESG initiatives of 2,000 companies and recognized the top 500 firms for their holistic view of corporate responsibility that encompasses all three pillars of ESG.

To view the 2022 One Report, visit southwestonereport.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 70,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a four-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2) Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3) 1973-2019 annual profitability

1 Our carbon emissions intensity reduction goals are compared against a 2019 baseline on a revenue ton kilometer basis [including Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 Category 3 emissions (upstream emissions of jet fuel)] and includes the use of sustainable aviation fuel and excludes the use of carbon offsets.

