SunPower Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Added 21,000 customers in Q1, 27% growth year-over-year; enters Q2 with backlog of 23,000 retrofit customers

Increased Revenue 26% and 32% year-over-year on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively

Reported Q1 GAAP Net Loss of $51M , Adjusted EBITDA of $1M

Invested in Wolf River Energy, accelerating coverage in Midwest

Secured new capital to fund $1B of solar loans

RICHMOND, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, today announced financial results for the first quarter, ending April 2, 2023.

"We exited the first quarter with high customer growth, significant new financing commitments, and unprecedented retrofit backlog driven by our efforts securing customers under NEM 2.0. This progress, despite challenging weather in California, validates the strength of the residential solar market and SunPower's ability to capture growing demand," said Peter Faricy, SunPower CEO. "As retail electricity rates continue to rise and consumers urgently seek a more affordable and reliable source of energy, the solar value proposition remains strong."

FIRST QUARTER BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

World-class customer experience

Highest rated solar company: In the first quarter, SunPower again held its position as the number one rated solar company in the U.S.1

Best, most affordable products

Launched unique VPP offering in California : In April, SunPower and OhmConnect announced a new virtual power plant (VPP) offering. Eligible California homeowners with solar and SunVault® battery storage can connect with OhmConnect through the mySunPower® app to automatically dispatch excess stored energy at key times. Participants can earn rewards while they help stabilize the grid, all while reserving a set amount of energy to meet their home's energy needs.





Continued to diversify panel supply: With three new agreements in place, SunPower has secured panel supply to fully address its anticipated 2023 demand and beyond.

Growth

Historic growth in SunPower Direct: The company grew SunPower Direct bookings by 97% year-over-year and doubled channel revenue quarter-over-quarter.





Invested in high-growth Midwest dealer: In April, SunPower finalized an investment in Minnesota -based Wolf River Electric through its Dealer Accelerator Program. Wolf River , the company's newest and now third-largest dealer, will sell SunPower panels, storage, EV charging equipment and financial products. With this relationship, SunPower is expected to significantly expand its geographic footprint across Minnesota , Wisconsin and Iowa .





Expanding multifamily coverage: SunPower grew its New Homes multifamily business, surpassing full year 2022 category bookings in the first quarter of 2023. SunPower's growth in multifamily illustrates the company's efforts to make it easy for developers to adopt solar while enabling them to pass along energy savings to their tenants.

Digital innovation

Enhanced scheduling capabilities: The company piloted new scheduling software in the first quarter which will enable more reliable appointment times and provide customers with real-time tracking of technicians who are traveling to their site. SunPower expects it will gain financial benefit from better algorithms to manage drive time, distance and utilization.





Added features to dealer tools: SunPower updated its tools for dealers with advancements designed to make managing inventory faster, easier and more accurate.

World-class financial solutions

Record lease growth: SunPower's lease business grew 268% year-over-year in the first quarter. SunPower plans to expand its lease offering in 2023 following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and U.S. Department of Treasury guidance related to the three various federal bonus tax credits.





Scaling loan business to meet demand: In 2023 to date, SunPower has secured financing commitments from HASI, Credit Agricole CIB and credit funds and accounts managed by KKR to fund a total of $1 billion of incremental solar loans for its customers. Through these non-recourse vehicles, SunPower Financial™ will continue to provide customers with attractive loan options for the transition to clean energy.

Financial Highlights

($ Millions, except percentages, residential

customers, and per-share data) 1st Quarter 2023 4th Quarter 2022 1st Quarter 2022 GAAP revenue from continuing operations $440.9 $497.3 $350.3 GAAP gross margin from continuing operations 14.5 % 21.0 % 20.6 % GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations $(50.7) $7.6 $(2.2) GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations

per diluted share $(0.29) $0.04 $(0.01) Non-GAAP revenue from continuing operations1 $442.5 $492.4 $336.1 Non-GAAP gross margin from continuing operations1 17.1 % 21.3 % 21.7 % Non-GAAP net (loss) income from continuing

operations1, 3 $(12.5) $26.2 $2.9 Non-GAAP net (loss) income from continuing

operations per diluted share1, 3 $(0.07) $0.15 $0.02 Adjusted EBITDA1 $0.6 $36.2 $11.2 Residential customers 531,300 510,400 443,800 Cash2 $116.5 $377.0 $142.3







2023 Financial Outlook

SunPower affirmed 2023 guidance of $2,450–$2,900 Adjusted EBITDA per customer before platform investment and 90,000–110,000 incremental customers, resulting in $125–$155 million Adjusted EBITDA for the year.

Earnings Conference Call Information

SunPower will discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 3 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Analysts intending to participate in the Q&A session must register for a personal link and dial-in at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa4c7eb85f74b4d2da88bb20026d52c3c. The live audio webcast and supplemental financial information will be available on SunPower's investor website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

SUNPOWER CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



April 2, 2023

January 1, 2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,478

$ 377,026 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, current portion 9,634

9,855 Short-term investments —

132,480 Accounts receivable, net 194,231

174,577 Contract assets 58,610

50,692 Inventories 381,847

316,815 Advances to suppliers, current portion 12,508

9,309 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 212,970

197,760 Total current assets 986,278

1,268,514







Restricted cash and cash equivalents, net of current portion 15,158

15,151 Property, plant and equipment, net 82,117

74,522 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,302

36,926 Solar power systems leased, net 40,768

41,779 Goodwill 126,338

126,338 Other intangible assets, net 22,435

24,192 Other long-term assets 183,015

192,585 Total assets $ 1,492,411

$ 1,780,007







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 225,143

$ 242,229 Accrued liabilities 164,210

145,229 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 11,589

11,356 Contract liabilities, current portion 161,289

144,209 Short-term debt 121,473

82,404 Convertible debt, current portion —

424,919 Total current liabilities 683,704

1,050,346







Long-term debt 155,969

308 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 28,362

29,347 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 11,305

11,555 Other long-term liabilities 109,782

112,797 Total liabilities 989,122

1,204,353







Equity:





Common stock 175

174 Additional paid-in capital 2,839,233

2,855,930 Accumulated deficit (2,116,859)

(2,066,175) Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,573

11,568 Treasury stock, at cost (231,717)

(226,646) Total stockholders' equity 502,405

574,851 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 884

803 Total equity 503,289

575,654 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,492,411

$ 1,780,007

SUNPOWER CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





THREE MONTHS ENDED



April 2, 2023

January 1, 2023

April 3, 2022 Total revenues

$ 440,878

$ 497,312

$ 350,277 Total cost of revenues

376,767

392,664

277,968 Gross profit

64,111

104,648

72,309 Operating expenses:











Research and development

7,247

5,560

5,010 Sales, general, and administrative

90,881

82,160

76,996 Restructuring charges (credits)

—

—

627 (Income) expense from transition services agreement, net

(224)

1,356

266 Total operating expenses

97,904

89,076

82,899 Operating (loss) income

(33,793)

15,572

(10,590) Other (expense) income, net:











Interest income

831

2,922

42 Interest expense

(5,678)

(6,342)

(5,044) Other, net

(10,983)

(6,755)

1,444 Other (expense) income, net

(15,830)

(10,175)

(3,558) (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity

in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated investees

(49,623)

5,397

(14,148) (Provision for) benefits from income taxes

(1,227)

2,856

11,643 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated investees

247

365

— Net (loss) income from continuing operations

(50,603)

8,618

(2,505) (Loss) income from discontinued operations before income taxes and

equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated investees

—

—

(26,298) Benefits from (provision for) income taxes from discontinued operations

—

—

343 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of taxes

—

—

(25,955) Net (loss) income

(50,603)

8,618

(28,460) Net (income) loss from continuing operations attributable to

noncontrolling interests

(81)

(1,005)

339 Net loss (income) from discontinued operations attributable to

noncontrolling interests

—

—

250 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(81)

(1,005)

589 Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders

(50,684)

7,613

(2,166) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations attributable to stockholders

—

—

(25,705) Net (loss) income attributable to stockholders

$ (50,684)

$ 7,613

$ (27,871)













Net (loss) income per share attributable to stockholders - basic:











Continuing operations

$ (0.29)

$ 0.04

$ (0.01) Discontinued operations

$ —

$ —

$ (0.15) Net (loss) income per share – basic

$ (0.29)

$ 0.04

$ (0.16)













Net (loss) income per share attributable to stockholders - diluted:











Continuing operations

$ (0.29)

$ 0.04

$ (0.01) Discontinued operations

$ —

$ —

$ (0.15) Net (loss) income per share – diluted

$ (0.29)

$ 0.04

$ (0.16)













Weighted-average shares:











Basic

174,528

174,231

173,376 Diluted

174,528

175,518

173,376

SUNPOWER CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





THREE MONTHS ENDED



April 2, 2023

January 1,

2023

April 3, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net (loss) income

$ (50,603)

$ 8,618

$ (28,460) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of cloud computing arrangements)

9,989

7,781

4,170 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements

1,673

1,723

495 Stock-based compensation

6,877

7,378

5,427 Non-cash interest expense

617

1,108

726 Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated investees

(247)

(365)

— Loss (gain) on equity investments

10,805

6,255

(1,315) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives

3,334

11

— Dividend from equity method investees

371

(13)

— Deferred income taxes

(815)

(1,367)

(13,750) Other, net

91

1,081

845 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable

(19,745)

2,643

(12,354) Contract assets

(7,918)

(11,943)

(6,519) Inventories

(65,032)

(88,562)

(35,081) Project assets

—

—

2,892 Prepaid expenses and other assets

(12,199)

9,690

(86,502) Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,710

2,833

2,415 Advances to suppliers

(3,198)

(2,877)

(2,222) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

(26,557)

45,142

41,444 Contract liabilities

16,830

1,921

22,066 Operating lease liabilities

(2,063)

(2,673)

(3,027) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(135,080)

(11,616)

(108,750) Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(11,943)

(11,849)

(8,636) Investments in software development costs

(891)

(1,465)

(1,521) Cash paid for equity investments under the Dealer Accelerator Program and

other

—

—

(7,000) Proceeds from sale of equity investment

121,675

—

149,830 Cash paid for investments in unconsolidated investees

(1,454)

(2,431)

(154) Dividend from equity method investees

149

13

— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

107,536

(15,732)

132,519 Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from bank loans and other debt

245,764

21,482

21,458 Repayment of bank loans and other debt

(48,146)

(15,271)

(23,944) Distributions to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling

interests attributable to residential projects

—

(9,201)

— Repayment of convertible debt

(424,991)

—

— Payments for financing leases

(775)

(666)

— Purchases of stock for tax withholding obligations on vested restricted stock

(5,070)

(943)

(7,332) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(233,218)

(4,599)

(9,818) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(260,762)

(31,947)

13,951 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

402,032

433,979

148,613 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$ 141,270

$ 402,032

$ 162,564













Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed

consolidated balance sheets, including discontinued operations:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 116,478

$ 377,026

$ 142,250 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, current portion

9,634

9,855

681 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, net of current portion

15,158

15,151

12,857 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from discontinued operations

—

—

6,776 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$ 141,270

$ 402,032

$ 162,564













Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Property, plant and equipment acquisitions funded by liabilities (including

financing leases)

$ 3,505

$ 3,298

$ 922 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange of lease obligations

2,086

1,464

877 Net working capital settlement related to C&I Solutions sale

23,880

—

— Cash paid for interest

11,969

741

9,874 Cash paid for income taxes

184

2,250

250

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the company uses non-GAAP measures that are adjusted for certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The specific non-GAAP measures listed below are: revenue; gross margin; net (loss) income; net (loss) income per diluted share; and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Management believes that each of these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, enabling them to better assess changes in each of these key elements of the company's results of operations across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of certain items as described below. Thus, each of these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with another method to assess the company's operating results in a manner that is focused on its ongoing, core operating performance, absent the effects of these items. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to assess the business, its financial performance, current and historical results, as well as for strategic decision-making and forecasting future results. Many of the analysts covering the company also use these non-GAAP measures in their analysis. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the company's operating results as seen through the eyes of management. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP or intended to be a replacement for GAAP financial data; and therefore, should be reviewed together with the GAAP measures and are not intended to serve as a substitute for results under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

We exclude the following adjustments from our non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP Adjustments Based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")

The company's non-GAAP results include adjustments under IFRS that are consistent with the adjustments made in connection with the company's internal reporting process as part of its status as a subsidiary and equity method investee of TotalEnergies SE, a foreign public registrant that reports under IFRS. Differences between GAAP and IFRS reflected in the company's non-GAAP results are further described below. In these situations, management believes that IFRS enables investors to better evaluate the company's performance, and assists in aligning the perspectives of the management with those of TotalEnergies SE.

Mark-to-market loss (gain) in equity investments: We recognize adjustments related to the fair value of equity investments with readily determinable fair value based on the changes in the stock price of these equity investments at every reporting period. Under U.S. GAAP, mark-to-market gains and losses due to changes in stock prices for these securities are recorded in earnings while under IFRS, an election can be made to recognize such gains and losses in other comprehensive income. Such an election was made by TotalEnergies SE. Further, we elected the Fair Value Option ("FVO") for some of our equity method investments, and we adjust the carrying value of those investments based on their fair market value calculated periodically. Such option is not available under IFRS, and equity method accounting is required for those investments. We believe that excluding these adjustments on equity investments is consistent with our internal reporting process as part of its status as a subsidiary and equity method investee of TotalEnergies SE and better reflects our ongoing results.

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

Results of operations of businesses exited/to be exited: We exclude the results of operations of our legacy businesses that we have exited, or to be exited, from our Non-GAAP results. These legacy businesses include our light commercial business that we exited starting in the first fiscal quarter of 2022 to reinforce the Company's strategic direction to focus solely on the residential solar market, Hillsboro, Oregon facility that ceased manufacturing and revenue generation in the first quarter of 2021, as well as, results of our legacy power plant and legacy O&M businesses. We are not doing new activities for these businesses, and the remaining activities comprise of fulfillment of existing outstanding orders, true-up of estimated milestones payments, settlement of certain warranty obligations on projects and other wind-down activities. As such, these are excluded from our non-GAAP results as they are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.





Loss/Gain on sale and impairment of residential lease assets: In fiscal 2018 and 2019, in an effort to sell all the residential lease assets owned by us, we sold membership units representing a 49% membership interest in majority of our residential lease business and retained a 51% membership interest. We recorded impairment charges based on the expected fair value for a portion of residential lease assets portfolio that was retained. Depreciation savings from the unsold residential lease assets resulting from their exclusion from non-GAAP results historically, are excluded from our non-GAAP results as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results.





Stock-based compensation: Stock-based compensation relates primarily to our equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict. We believe that this adjustment for stock-based compensation provides investors with a basis to measure the company's core performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation.





Litigation: We may be involved in various instances of litigation, claims and proceedings that result in payments or recoveries. We exclude gains or losses associated with such events because the gains or losses do not reflect our underlying financial results in the period incurred. We also exclude expenses pertaining to litigation relating to businesses that discontinued as a result of spin-off of Maxeon Solar, for which we are indemnifying them. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude such charges from our non-GAAP results as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results.





Transaction-related costs: In connection with material transactions such as acquisition or divestiture of a business, the company incurred transaction costs including legal and accounting fees. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these costs from our non-GAAP results as they would not have otherwise been incurred as part of the business operations and therefore is not reflective of ongoing operating results.





Amortization of intangible assets and software: We incur amortization of intangible assets as a result of acquisitions, primarily from the Blue Raven acquisition, which includes brand, non-compete arrangements, and purchased technology. In addition, we also incur amortization of our capitalized internal-use software costs once the software has been placed into service, until the end of the useful life of the software. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these amortization charges from our non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature, and are therefore not reflective of ongoing operating results.





Transition costs: We incur non-recurring charges related to the hiring and transition of new executive officers, members of management, and other employees. During fiscal 2021, we appointed a new chief executive officer, as well as other chief executives, and we are investing resources in those executive transitions, and in developing new members of management as we complete our transformation. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results.





Acquisition-related costs: We incurred certain costs in connection with the acquisition of Blue Raven, that are either paid as part of the transaction or will be paid in the coming year, but are considered post-acquisition compensation under the applicable GAAP framework due to the nature of such items. For fiscal 2022, other post-combination expenses include change in fair value of contingent consideration as well as deferred post-combination employment expense payable to certain Blue Raven employees and sellers. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as they are directly related to the acquisition transaction and non-recurring in nature, and are therefore not reflective of ongoing operating results.





Business reorganization costs: In connection with the spin-off of Maxeon into an independent, publicly traded company, we incurred non-recurring charges on third-party legal and consulting expenses, primarily to enable in separation of shared information technology systems and applications. In addition, we incurred certain non-recurring costs upon amendment, settlement or termination of historical agreements with Maxeon to fully enable separate independent operations of the two Companies that is focused on our respective core business. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.





Restructuring charges (credits): We incur restructuring expenses related to reorganization plans aimed towards realigning resources consistent with the company's global strategy and improving its overall operating efficiency and cost structure. Although the Company has engaged in restructuring activities in the past, each has been a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.





Equity (income) loss from unconsolidated investees: We account for our minority investments in dealers included in the Dealer Accelerator Program using the equity method of accounting and recognize our proportionate share of the reported earnings or losses of the investees through net income. We do not control or manage the investees' business operations and operating and financial policies. Therefore, we believe that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.





Mark-to-market loss (gain) on interest rate swaps: We recognize changes in fair value of our interest rate swaps as mark-to-market gains or losses and record within "interest expense" and "total revenues" within our condensed consolidated statements of operations dependent on the risk that is being economically hedged and mitigated by the interest rate swap. Such fair value changes are not necessarily indicative of the actual settlement value of the underlying interest rate swap, thus, we believe that excluding these adjustments from our non-GAAP results is appropriate and allows investors to better understand and analyze our ongoing operating results.





Tax effect: This amount is used to present each of the adjustments described above on an after-tax basis in connection with the presentation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share. Our non-GAAP tax amount is based on estimated cash tax expense and reserves. We forecast our annual cash tax liability and allocates the tax to each quarter in a manner generally consistent with its GAAP methodology. This approach is designed to enhance investors' ability to understand the impact of our tax expense on its current operations, provide improved modeling accuracy, and substantially reduce fluctuations caused by GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments, which may not reflect actual cash tax expense, or tax impact of non-recurring items.





Adjusted EBITDA adjustments: When calculating Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to adjustments described above, we exclude the impact of the following items during the period:

Cash interest expense, net of interest income

Provision for income taxes

Depreciation

For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures" set forth at the end of this release, which should be read together with the preceding financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

SUNPOWER CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) (Unaudited)

Adjustments to Revenue:





THREE MONTHS ENDED



April 2, 2023

January 1, 2023

April 3, 2022 GAAP revenue

$ 440,878

$ 497,312

$ 350,277 Other adjustments:











Results of operations of businesses exited/to be exited

(759)

(4,893)

(14,208) Mark-to-market loss (gain) on interest rate swaps

2,425

—

— Non-GAAP revenue

$ 442,544

$ 492,419

$ 336,069

Adjustments to Gross Profit Margin:





THREE MONTHS ENDED



April 2, 2023

January 1, 2023

April 3, 2022 GAAP gross profit from continuing operations

$ 64,111

$ 104,648

$ 72,309 Other adjustments:











Results of operations of businesses exited/to be exited

7,890

(403)

(260) Transition costs

262

(321)

378 (Gain) loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

(267)

(268)

(279) Stock-based compensation expense

1,238

1,257

899 Business reorganization costs

—

—

— Transaction-related costs

—

—

— Mark-to-market loss (gain) on interest rate swaps

2,425

—

— Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 75,659

$ 104,913

$ 73,047













GAAP gross margin (%)

14.5 %

21.0 %

20.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin (%)

17.1 %

21.3 %

21.7 %

Adjustments to Net (Loss) Income:





THREE MONTHS ENDED



April 2, 2023

January 1, 2023

April 3, 2022 GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders

$ (50,684)

$ 7,613

$ (2,166) Adjustments based on IFRS:











Mark-to-market loss (gain) on equity investments

10,805

6,255

(1,315) Other adjustments:











Results of operations of businesses exited/to be exited

9,810

708

2,933 (Gain) loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

(267)

(268)

(279) Litigation

570

1,242

177 Stock-based compensation expense

6,844

7,372

5,329 Amortization of intangible assets and software

2,786

2,780

1,978 Transaction-related costs

644

44

964 Transition costs

3,119

3,599

1,469 Business reorganization costs

—

1

— Restructuring charges (credits)

—

—

186 Acquisition-related costs

3

114

5,808 Equity (income) loss from unconsolidated investees

(247)

(364)

— Mark-to-market loss (gain) on interest rate swaps

3,334

11

— Tax effect

790

(2,858)

(12,186) Non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to stockholders

$ (12,493)

$ 26,249

$ 2,898

Adjustments to Net (Loss) Income per diluted share:





THREE MONTHS ENDED



April 2, 2023

January 1, 2023

April 3, 2022 Net (loss) income per diluted share











Numerator:











GAAP net (loss) income available to common stockholders1

$ (50,684)

$ 7,613

$ (2,166)













Non-GAAP net (loss) income available to common stockholders1

$ (12,493)

$ 26,249

$ 2,898













Denominator:











GAAP weighted-average shares

174,258

174,231

173,376 Effect of dilutive securities:











Restricted stock units

—

1,287

— GAAP dilutive weighted-average common shares:

174,258

175,518

173,376













Non-GAAP weighted-average shares

174,258

174,231

173,376 Effect of dilutive securities:











Restricted stock units

—

1,287

1,399 Non-GAAP dilutive weighted-average common shares1

174,258

175,518

174,775













GAAP dilutive net (loss) income per share - continuing operations

$ (0.29)

$ 0.04

$ (0.01) Non-GAAP dilutive net (loss) income per share - continuing operations

$ (0.07)

$ 0.15

$ 0.02





1 In accordance with the if-converted method, net (loss) income available to common stockholders excludes interest expense related to the 4.00% debentures if the debentures are considered converted in the calculation of net (loss) income per diluted share. If the conversion option for a debenture is not in the money for the relevant period, the potential conversion of the debenture under the if-converted method is excluded from the calculation of non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA:





THREE MONTHS ENDED



April 2, 2023

January 1, 2023

April 3, 2022 GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders

$ (50,684)

$ 7,613

$ (2,166) Adjustments based on IFRS:











Mark-to-market loss (gain) on equity investments

10,805

6,255

(1,315) Other adjustments:











Results of operations of businesses exited/to be exited

9,810

708

2,933 (Gain) loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

(267)

(268)

(279) Litigation

570

1,242

177 Stock-based compensation expense

6,844

7,372

5,329 Amortization of intangible assets and software

2,786

2,780

1,978 Transaction-related costs

644

44

964 Transition costs

3,119

3,599

1,469 Business reorganization costs

—

1

— Restructuring charges (credits)

—

—

186 Acquisition-related costs

3

114

5,808 Equity (income) loss from unconsolidated investees

(247)

(364)

— Mark-to-market loss (gain) on CS interest rate swaps

3,334

11

— Cash interest expense, net of interest income

3,996

3,469

4,878 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

1,196

(2,883)

(11,676) Depreciation

8,677

6,476

2,873 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 586

$ 36,169

$ 11,159

FY 2023 GUIDANCE (in thousands) FY 2023 Residential Customers 90,000 - 110,000 Residential Adjusted EBITDA/Customer1 $2,450 - $2,900 Adjusted EBITDA2 $125 million - $155 million Net Loss (GAAP) ($31) million - ($1) million

Excluding Product & Digital operating expenses for Residential only.



Adjusted EBITDA guidance for FY 2023 includes net adjustments that decrease GAAP net loss by approximately $156 million primarily relating to the following adjustments: stock-based compensation expense, results of operations of businesses exited/to be exited, mark-to-market (gain) loss on equity investments, net, amortization of intangible assets and software, interest expense, depreciation, income taxes, and other non-recurring adjustments.

