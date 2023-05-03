WiTricity CEO, Alex Gruzen, to Speak at UAE Climate Tech Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity, the leader in wireless EV charging, will be speaking at the upcoming UAE CLIMATE TECH, May 10-11 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and two of the UAE's energy and technology powerhouses, ADNOC and Masdar, are hosting this first-ever decarbonization technology conference in response to the urgent need to decarbonize at scale and deliver climate action while enabling socio-economic growth.

"The work WiTricity is doing to increase the adoption of EVs with wireless charging is truly important." - Alex Gruzen .

Gruzen will be a key participant in the discussion focused on "Beyond Ambition: How to Responsibly Deploy Low Carbon Energy" on May 11, where he'll talk about the value of wireless charging in accelerating the worldwide adoption of EVs. He'll join other panelists who will examine emerging innovations in nuclear, hydrogen, renewable, and battery storage technologies, and how advances in these fields will lead to further deployment of low-carbon energy sources.

"Electric vehicles and EV charging are critical factors in climate action, so the work WiTricity is doing to increase the adoption of EVs with wireless charging is truly important." commented Gruzen. "I'm excited to participate in UAE CLIMATE TECH and examine this important topic with this elite international community."

Held ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), UAE CLIMATE TECH will profile technology, innovation, and investment opportunities while showcasing – in six diverse zones – an array of technologies including carbon capture, AI, robotics, digitization, hydrogen, alternative fuels, and new and low-carbon energy solutions from more than 100 companies. WiTricity will demonstrate its wireless EV charging capabilities in "Fueling the Transition" zone, which focuses on companies powering the energy systems of today and tomorrow.

About WiTricity

WiTricity is the pioneer in wireless charging for electric vehicles, leading the development and implementation of magnetic resonance technology across passenger and commercial vehicles alike. The company's products are backed by an extensive patent portfolio critical to ratified global EV wireless charging standards including SAE, ISO, and GB. Automakers and Tier 1 suppliers rely on WiTricity to help accelerate the adoption of EVs by eliminating the hassle of plug-in charging and setting the stage for future autonomy. Beyond EVs, WiTricity technology is indispensable to the wireless charging of all products, from consumer electronics to micro-mobility to robotics.

