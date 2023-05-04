35% OF PEOPLE THINK ABOUT THEIR PETS BEFORE ANYTHING ELSE AFTER A BAD DAY - Survey Data Reveals

Can the unique bonds we have with our pets impact our long-term relationships? PetKeen.com conducted a survey to find out if pets influence serious relationships and family dynamics.

SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PetKeen survey included just over 1,000 participants ranging from 18 to 65 years old. All were currently living with a partner or married and had at least one pet. Over 65% of participants were dog owners and 32% owned cats.

Do Pets Affect Romantic Relationships and Family Dynamics?

Half of our survey respondents are new pet owners and claimed they've only owned their pet for 1–3 years. Almost 70% claimed they are the primary parent with 60% being solely responsible for all the pet care chores, including feeding, cleaning, and grooming.

A whopping 41% of people reported spending at least 4–6 hours a day with their pets, which is a significant chunk of daytime. Over 50% of the people surveyed claimed to bear the full financial responsibility for their pets, for most, that is $100-$300/month. Weirdly enough, 87% of respondents said that their pet's expenses never cause any relationship issues.

Around 35% admitted to thinking about their pet before anything else after a bad day, with only 19% claiming to think about their partner first. This really confirms the therapeutic power of pets!

36% of people said they sleep with their pets at night, luckily 82% claim that doesn't cause any relationship conflict. Pets breaking things and making a mess were cited as the biggest reasons couples fight over pets. A staggering 66% of people said they would rather break up with their partner than ditch their pet when faced with an ultimatum.

Lastly, when respondents were given the hypothetical, somewhat humorous choice of taking their pet or their partner to start a new life on Mars, 44% said they'd rather take their pet!

People dating pet owners better watch out… The pooch might give you the boot!

Read the full pet ownership survey here.

