Espire Dental Acquires Southern Colorado-Based Anderson Family Dental

This marks the fast-growing integrated dental organization's (IDO) seventh acquisition of 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Espire Dental, a fast-growing, elite, cosmetic and multi-specialty group practice, founded by dentists, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Anderson Family Dental in Colorado Springs, CO.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Espire is turning the dental industry upside down with its mission to radically elevate the dental experience for both patients and team members. Its growing footprint of 27 practices are located throughout Colorado, California, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. The addition of this new dental practice strengthens Espire's positioning in southern Colorado, expanding excellent dental care and cosmetic dentistry options to patients in Colorado Springs.

Tim Hill, CEO of Espire Dental, shares the cultural philosophy between Espire and Anderson Family Dental. "Anderson Family Dental has a rich history of providing exceptional dental care to patients in Colorado Springs. Espire is thrilled to continue that family tradition and help take it to the next level. We are proud to be the solution for premier, private-practice dentists who would not typically join a DSO group and are honored that Dr. Anderson chose us to be his partner."

Anderson Family Dental has been providing unmatched patient care in the Colorado Springs community for 57 years. Dr. Erick Anderson said, "Finding a partner that would appreciate the history of our family practice was important to me. When I met the leadership team at Espire, I knew that they would be a great fit for our team and patients."

Espire provides its practices with best-in-class support including practice operations, clinical training, HR, marketing, and accounting. This allows Espire's dentists to focus on patient care, relationships and leading their valued team members. "We're proud of our unique culture and the way it seamlessly integrates with our outstanding support systems. Espire differentiates itself by providing business support to our practices while fostering hospitality-like experiences, which elevates the patient care and provider experience that dental practices should expect from their partner," said Hill.

Espire is actively seeking dental practices that share a commitment to elevated patient experience, high-quality clinical care and employee fulfillment.

About Espire Dental

Espire Dental is a group of practices founded by doctors with a vision to create something extraordinary: a dental group where excellence in dentistry meets inspired hospitality. Espire is pioneering a new practice category: an Integrated Dental Organization (IDO) instead of a DSO, to create a large, top quality and unique group practice operating under one single, trusted brand. With a focus on cosmetic dentistry, elevated clinical care, multi-specialty offerings, and creating exceptional experiences for patients and employees, Espire believes that we will turn the dental industry upside down. Espire is a fast-growing group of 27 practices, looking to build its presence in the Western United States. Learn more at www.espiredental.com.

