The Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings from End-User Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc., the provider of the leading cloud native API platform, is honored to share that it has been named a Customers' Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Full Life Cycle API Management. This distinction is a recognition of vendors in our market based on feedback and ratings from verified users of Kong's products.

Kong Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Full Life Cycle API Management

"For us, the recognition as a 2023 Customers' Choice for Full Life Cycle API Management reflects the trust and passion our customers have for Kong," said Aghi Marietti, CEO and co-founder of Kong Inc. "Customers power everything we do, and we're always thrilled to see their feedback and learn how Kong is helping them bring solutions to market faster, scale reliably, and build more securely."

On Gartner Peer Insights , Kong has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on 119 reviews as of May 1, 2023.

This recognition is in addition to Kong being named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Full Life Cycle API Management Market report for the third year in a row.

To read a full copy of the report, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Full Life Cycle API Management, visit KongHQ.com .

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kong

Kong is the provider of the leading cloud native API platform. Loved by developers and trusted with enterprises' most critical traffic volumes, Kong helps everyone from startups to Fortune 500 companies build with confidence — bringing solutions to market faster with API and service connectivity that scales easily and securely. Leaders like Nasdaq, PayPal, Moderna, Wayfair and Cargill trust Kong to help modernize their tech stacks, adopt new technologies and meet customer demand quickly through APIs. For more information about Kong, please visit www.konghq.com or follow @thekonginc on Twitter.

