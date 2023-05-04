RCG Global Services announces leadership change, appoints Ramesh Ramani as Chief Executive Officer

ISELIN, N.J., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Simplot, the longtime leader of RCG Global Services, stepped down as CEO effective May 1, 2023. Simplot, who has led the company since 1999, will remain on the company's board of directors.

Ramesh Ramani takes over as the new CEO of RCG Global Services and will also join the RCG Board.

Ramesh Ramani takes over as the new CEO of RCG Global Services and will also join the RCG Board. Ramesh is a global business leader with over 30 years of experience in growing and managing multiple professional services' businesses across operations, consulting and technology. His deep knowledge of the IT and BPO industries, especially in financial services, strategic thinking and a collaborative approach has been instrumental in helping clients successfully navigate multiple business and technology shifts.

Most recently, Ramesh was Senior Vice President and Digital Operations Leader at Cognizant where he spent the last 17 years of his career. He has led business across core areas such as P&L management, business development, M&A, partnerships & alliances, organization design and influencer relations. With a strong growth mindset coupled with excellent consultative and problem-solving skills, he has built and led global teams that are focused on a strong client-first transformation agenda.

His experience includes starting a business, propelling growth in new geographies, turning around underperforming businesses and driving transformation in a scale business. Prior experiences have been in the areas of corporate finance and emerging markets private equity investments.

Rob Simplot will remain on the RCG Global Services Board of Directors. Simplot has spent over 40 years in the technology industry, helping large complex organizations solve critical business problems. Prior to joining RCG, he enjoyed a 21-year career at Unisys Corp. Under Simplot's leadership, RCG advanced its data and analytics business consulting capability dramatically while also driving revenue growth in the outsourcing of digital experience development and support, utilizing the company's subsidiaries in the Philippines and India. He led the management buy-out of RCG in 2013 in partnership with Eos Partners, a private equity firm in New York City. Subsequently, he led a company recapitalization in 2021 with Frontenac, a leading private equity firm in Chicago.

"With the unprecedented success of RCG in 2022, this is the ideal time for a change in leadership. Ramesh is taking over a winning organization with a strong customer base and a talented, dedicated workforce," Simplot, 68, said Monday. "I have the utmost confidence in Ramesh and look forward to supporting him as he assumes this new role," he added.

Ramani said he is "honored to assume the role of CEO of what I truly believe is an exciting organization with a bright future. I look forward to taking the company to the next level of success and building on who we are as an innovation partner that delivers transformational outcomes through strategy, implementation, and sustainment for companies who want to thrive in the digital age."

Aziz Virani, RCG's Chairman stated, "RCG's growth has been significant under Rob's tenure. He has successfully led the company through market changes and impressive growth. We look forward to Rob's continued expertise and advice as a member of the RCG Board." Virani went on to say, "As we look to the future of RCG we are fortunate to have an experienced and dynamic leader like Ramesh join our team to guide the continued growth and expansion of our digital portfolio."

ABOUT RCG GLOBAL SERVICES

RCG is a global provider of digital transformation consulting services, combining digital strategy and modern cloud and data technologies to deliver measurable business outcomes for customer engagement, workforce enablement, and operations optimization. RCG helps customers ignite transformational thinking and unlock new value throughout their journey to achieve their digital ambitions. RCG serves Fortune 1000 enterprise clients across a range of markets, with special emphasis on the consumer, financial services and insurance, and healthcare industries. RCG is based in Iselin, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, and offshore delivery centers in the Philippines and India. For more information, please visit rcgglobalservices.com.

ABOUT FRONTENAC

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50+ years, Frontenac has built a leading franchise working with over 275 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit frontenac.com.

