Survey Shows Most Event Attendees Are Attracted to Events that Are Accessible, Diverse and Sustainable

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubilo Technologies Inc. , the world leader in virtual and hybrid event management technology, released a white paper highlighting the growing demand for accessible, diverse and sustainable events among event professionals.

Hubilo conducted a survey of more than a thousand event professionals in the United States to understand their thoughts and beliefs about environmental, social, governance (ESG) and diversity equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives for events. The results showed that 59% of event professionals believe that accessibility, diversity and sustainability are crucial aspects of the events they choose to attend. This finding is particularly significant as it indicates a shift in the priorities of event attendees, as well as an increased awareness of the importance of accessibility, diversity and sustainability in the event industry.

"The event paradigm is changing. Not only are events – virtual, hybrid, and in-person alike – critical to driving revenue growth, but they also can serve as ways to expand opportunity for underrepresented people, demonstrate commitment to a sustainable future and elevate unheard voices," said Vaibhav Jain, Hubilo CEO and co-founder. "Our research highlights the importance of understanding attendees' needs and creating events that meet those needs. It's clear that accessibility, diversity and sustainability are no longer optional, but essential."

The results also demonstrated Millennials (ages 30-44) are most concerned about the environment and accessibility and want to be seen as sensitive to these issues. Many would be more likely to attend a virtual event if it meant more people were included, or the environment was taken into consideration during planning.

Events are not just about gathering people, they are about creating a space where everyone feels connected, welcomed and valued, so accessibility, diversity, and sustainability should be at the forefront of every event. When we create a platform that is accessible to all, we give everyone an equal opportunity to participate and contribute their unique perspectives. It's important to know that the events I attend are not only enjoyable but also inclusive and environmentally conscious.

Additionally, the results show that meeting audiences where they're at increases the chances of getting a message in front of them. One of the most accessible ways to reach people is on their mobile phones. Audiences are on their phones, even when they're physically present at an event. This is especially true for Millennials. In fact, nearly all – 99% - of the majority Millennial respondents who answered the survey did so from a mobile phone or tablet. Capturing future audiences requires mobile attendance options for events.

Planning for these preferences – accessibility, diversity, sustainability and the ability to log on from anywhere – will make events more accessible to more audiences now and in the future.

The white paper is available for download at: https://www.hubilo.com/ebooks/survey-data-shows-59-of-people-more-attracted-to-events

About Hubilo Technologies Inc: Hubilo is the marketer's event platform for virtual, in-person, and hybrid events. Founded in 2015 to revolutionize engagement at in-person events, the company makes it easy to bring people together anywhere, anytime. Hubilo's powerful engagement features, live + dedicated client experience team, and custom branding tools have helped create over 12K events and counting. Headquartered in Bengaluru and San Francisco, Hubilo's 200+ employees are dedicated to enabling the world's most important events: Yours.

