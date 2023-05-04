U.S. News & World Report Nationwide Survey Highlights Five Senior Star Communities as Top-Rated for Senior Living

TULSA, Okla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Star is pleased to announce today that five of their communities were named on the 2023-2024 Best Senior Living community by U.S. News & World Report. These communities are located in Tulsa, Cincinnati, Kansas City and Davenport. This is the second year that Senior Star at Elmore Place in Davenport and Senior Star at Wexford Place in Kansas City have received this prestigious recognition since the survey's inception in 2022.

"We are honored to be on this list," said Anja Rogers, Senior Star CEO. "To be recognized by a trusted source like U.S. News & World Report reaffirms that we are accomplishing our mission to be 'exceptional stewards' of the lives entrusted to our care. For us, 'it's a love thing,' and so this recognition confirms to our associates that the love they serve with has not gone unnoticed."

Tulsa-based Senior Star operates eight retirement communities in four states and employs nearly 900 associates. They provide options for independent living, assisted living, memory care and nursing care with world class amenities, innovative experiences and cutting-edge programming benefiting residents, families, associates and the community at large.

According to U.S. News, the purpose of their ratings is to help seniors and their families determine which senior living community will provide the care and services they need and to highlight the main differences between senior living options. Residents and families from more than 3,000 communities were surveyed and asked to rate their experience with the things that matter most such as the kindness of staff, variety of activities, quality of the food and dining experience, the quality of onsite caregiving and more.

The 2023-2024 Best Senior Living community by U.S. News & World Report ratings use survey data obtained through an agreement with Activated Insights, a company that conducts surveys of senior care customers and employees. Data for this methodology was collected between April and November 2022. Best Senior Living ratings are based on U.S. News' in-depth analysis of consumer satisfaction data derived from resident and family surveys.

For more information about Senior Star, call 918.592.4400 ext. 251 or visit their website at www.seniorstar.com.

About Senior Star

Senior Star is a family-owned company founded in 1976 that has become a nationally recognized industry leader for providing quality and innovative services to America's seniors. Their portfolio includes eight retirement communities in four states offering independent living, assisted living, nursing and memory support/care. Learn more at www.seniorstar.com and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

