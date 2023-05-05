SAYSH INTRODUCES LIMITED EDITION BALLERINA COLORWAY OF THE SAYSH ONE SNEAKER

The Allyson Felix-led footwear brand launches a new 'Ballerina' colorway of the Saysh One sneaker alongside their latest campaign, 'We're Built Different'

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saysh, the community-centered footwear brand for and by women, is pleased to announce the introduction of a new colorway of the brand's hit Saysh One sneaker: Ballerina. Beginning May 5, 2023, customers can purchase the newest addition alongside Saysh's full selection of footwear and lifestyle products on Saysh.com .

Inspired by the strength of the women who wear it, Saysh One Ballerina is feminine and strong, soft and bold. Saysh was born to champion women, with the brand's latest sneakers furthering this mission by delivering a product that women don't need to compromise for. Saysh One Ballerina was created on behalf of all women, providing support for a woman's foot, in turn supporting a woman's body.

Debuting alongside the release of Ballerina, Saysh's newest campaign, 'We're Built Different', recognizes not only the strength of women, but simultaneously serves as a reminder that Saysh sneakers are, in fact, built differently. Specifically, Saysh sneakers are made using a last shaped from the female foot, unlike most sneakers on the market, thus providing a dynamic fit made specifically for women.

Throughout the campaign, Saysh highlights the power, determination, and grit of women. Knowing that women are no strangers to the experience of being an afterthought or overlooked, 'We're Built Different puts the strength of women on center stage. This campaign celebrates the power of using the collective voice to continue overcoming adversity and demand better for women.

Saysh is a community-centered footwear brand for and by women. Upon finding that most sneakers on the market are made for men, the Saysh team began crafting sneaker designs thoughtfully, piece by piece, for women, which very few brands do. From the design to testing to manufacturing, the brand's core products, which include the Saysh One and the Saysh Two, have been designed specifically for women and are sculpted based on the true proportions and needs of a woman's foot. To shop the brand's selection of footwear made for and by women, and to learn about the brand's groundbreaking Maternity Returns Policy , visit Saysh.com and follow @bysaysh .

Saysh is a community-centered footwear brand for and by women focused on ethical conscience, aesthetic sensibility, and an athletic mindset. Saysh is co-founded by Allyson Felix, the most decorated Track and field Olympian, and Wes Felix, her brother, and business partner. The brand's debut lifestyle sneaker is the Saysh One. Visit Saysh.com and join us at @bySaysh on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

