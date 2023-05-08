North Dakota Invites Golfers to Play at its Standout Courses

BISMARCK, N.D., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --In celebration of longer days and mild temperatures, North Dakota Tourism invites visitors to kick-off the golf season by playing incredible courses found throughout the state. With more golf courses per capita than any other state, North Dakota offers ample opportunities to shake the winter rust off. With inflation top of mind for summer vacationers according to a recent survey , golf enthusiasts can rest assured knowing North Dakota's courses won't break the bank. In fact, the state's Triple Golf Challenge features three courses that can be enjoyed by golfers of every skill level for less than $200. Here are some of the best courses to play this summer:

Bully Pulpit Golf Course, named after a term coined by former President Theodore Roosevelt, is one of the most unique golf courses in North Dakota. Set in the heart of Medora, the course is fully immersed in the badlands with spectacular views across the greens. Credit: North Dakota Tourism/Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation. (PRNewswire)

Bully Pulpit Golf Course - Medora, North Dakota

Bully Pulpit Golf Course , in the heart of Medora, is one of the most unique golf courses in North Dakota. Named after a term coined by former President Theodore Roosevelt, the course is fully immersed in the badlands with spectacular views across the greens. Toward the end of the 18-hole course, golfers are met with Bully Pulpit's infamous "Badlands Holes," carved out of the landscape and featuring a 120-yard drop from the tee to the fairway.

Fox Hills Golf Course - Watford City, North Dakota

Named a runner up in Golf Digest 's ranking of best new public courses for 2023, Fox Hills Golf Course was designed by golf course architect Kevin Norby. The expansive 18-hole course sits on 200 acres of rolling prairie and offers five different tee boxes to give players different views and distances. For a sneak peek of the course, take an online tour featuring drone footage and photography of each hole.

Hawktree Golf Club - Bismarck North Dakota

Natural hills and contours, brilliant coloration, plentiful wildlife, and native grasses add to the experience at Hawktree Golf Club in Bismarck. The course's unique black sand bunkers and devilish design were the brainchild of architect Jim Engh. No club goes unused on this picture-perfect course sculpted from land near the Missouri River.

Links of North Dakota - Ray, North Dakota

Recently named one of the state's best courses by GOLF Magazine , the Links of North Dakota is nestled on the bluffs of Lake Sakakawea. It is the area's only 18-hole championship course with bent grass greens, fairways and tee boxes which allow a true links-style experience. While a round during the summer months is always a good idea, locals find the fall months equally appealing. Book a stay at one of the on-site cabins or secure a spot at the adjacent RV park as part of its stay and play packages.

Other notable courses throughout the state include Grand Forks' King's Walk , Minot's Vardon Golf Club and Fargo's El Zagel . Ideal for beginner golfers, El Zagel is a nine-hole, par-three course located along the Red River. The course also features FootGolf, which is a cross between soccer and golf.

If golfing at 9-hole courses is more your pace, test your skills at some unique and challenging rural courses such as Bottineau Country Club Golf Course, Medicine Hole Golf Course in Killdeer or the Rolla Country Club, known to be one of the toughest 9-hole courses in North Dakota.

For more information on North Dakota's courses and to plan the ultimate golf road trip, visit NDtourism.com/golf .

