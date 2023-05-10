Wit & Wisdom Selected for Use in NYC Schools

Decision Is Part of Effort to Improve Literacy Achievement

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education leaders and policymakers in New York City have selected Wit & Wisdom® as one of three research-based English language arts curricula to be used in city schools.

In an announcement this week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Education Chancellor David C. Banks unveiled a new effort called "New York City Reads." The goal is to prioritize and improve literacy instruction in the city's schools by using high-quality curricula and greater support and training for teachers.

Developed by Great Minds PBC®, Wit & Wisdom is a K–8 English language arts curriculum used nationwide that fosters strong reading, writing, and speaking and listening skills. Developed by classroom teachers and literacy experts, the curriculum systematically fosters the development of content and background knowledge—an important component of learning to read effectively. Anchored by award-winning books that promote a love of reading and learning, the curriculum integrates reading and writing in effective, evidence-based ways.

"We're thrilled that more New York City students will have access to a high-quality English language arts curriculum that builds deep knowledge about the world around them and develops strong literacy skills. It's also great to hear that New York City leaders are investing in teachers, ensuring they have the professional learning experiences and resources they need to shift their instructional practices to better meet students' needs," said Great Minds CEO Lynne Munson.

About Great Minds

Great Minds PBC is a public benefit corporation and subsidiary of Great Minds, a nonprofit organization. Teachers and content experts write Great Minds curricula, applying their experience to create materials that resonate with students, teachers, and families. Great Minds curricula currently include Eureka Math²®, Eureka Math®, PhD Science®, Wit & Wisdom®, and Geodes® books for emerging readers developed in cooperation with the Fundations® foundational reading program from Wilson Language Training.

