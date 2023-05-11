Coco Republic to Close Downtown San Francisco Location and Commence Immediate On-Site Inventory Liquidation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to an increasingly challenging environment in downtown San Francisco, the iconic luxury Australian furniture brand, Coco Republic, is following other established retailers in closing its Union Square store and will immediately commence a sale of all of its on-site inventory.

Coco Republic is holding a closing sale of all inventory in the 53,000-square-foot design showroom in San Francisco at 55 Stockton in Union Square. (PRNewswire)

Downtown San Francisco has been struggling with well-documented issues, which have significantly exacerbated challenges that started with the coronavirus pandemic. Due to a significant decrease in foot traffic and customers, retailers have been finding it difficult to operate in the area. Despite taking numerous precautions in and around their San Francisco store to protect customers and employees, Coco Republic has concluded that it is impossible to continue to keep the location open.

"We invested extraordinary time and capital in our initial US flagship store in Union Square," said Anthony Spon-Smith, Coco Republic's Creative Director and Founder based in Sydney. "Less than six months from opening, we could not be more disappointed to be shuttering this flagship location in our sister city, but ultimately, the safety and well-being of our customers and employees is our highest priority."

Coco Republic will continue delivering exceptional products and experiences to retail customers and trade designers around the world. In California, Coco Republic's flagship store remains the cornerstone of the 100,000-square-foot HD Buttercup Design Center in Culver City. A newly remodeled Coco Republic store in Orange County will be opening later this month, and the worldwide brand's online presence in the U.S. will expand in May with the launch of a new e-commerce platform at www.cocorepublic.com.

"In the immediate term, we will continue to service San Francisco residents online and provide full-service commercial sales support," said Skye Westcott, US President of Coco Republic. "We love the Bay Area and hope to be back if conditions improve in the years ahead."

Please send any inquiries to press@cocorepublic.com.

