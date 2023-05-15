BEYONDVIEW LAUNCHES NEW AR FEATURE, ALIGNING THE REAL-WORLD WITH DIGITAL TWIN TECHNOLOGY

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondView, a data-driven, digital twin technology firm providing photorealistic, interactive, and digital commercial real estate solutions, launched a new augmented reality (AR) feature for its enterprise, digital twin software. The AR feature will be introduced across a sampling of BeyondView's portfolio of leading real estate clients including Healthpeak Properties, Silverstein Properties, Daiwa House USA, Physicians Realty Trust, Lillibridge, Farley White Interests and WeWork.

Scott Brinker, President and CEO of Healthpeak Properties said, "The integration of BeyondView's technology solutions across our portfolio of properties has kept Healthpeak on the forefront of innovation. We are having great success using BeyondView's solutions and their new AR feature is proving its ability to remove the guess work of imagining a space's unmet potential, while still providing prospective tenants with a more traditional touring process."

The new AR feature blends the physical-world with the digital-universe, providing real-life context to BeyondView's stunning digital twins. By scanning QR codes that are strategically placed throughout a physical space, users will plunge into BeyondView's platform which aligns the real-life space's unmet potential to the coordinating digital twin. From initial engagement with prospective tenants to agreement closings, this new feature will help property owners, brokers, and prospective tenants expedite deal flow.

Kul Wadhwa, Founder and CEO of BeyondView said, "It is a privilege to work with such innovative customers, like Healthpeak, that really understand the benefits of using BeyondView's AI powered solutions. BeyondView's Digital Twins are unlike other market offerings and we are continuously advancing our platform. We are thrilled to launch this newest feature that meshes our digital twin software with real world functionality allowing users to physically experience a space all the while using BeyondView's technology to see what the final product will look like before it undergoes expensive and time-consuming alterations."

BeyondView's digital twins utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to create a digital representation of a space at a fraction of current time and costs. The result is a building-specific database that is highly customizable to advance stakeholder decision-making. By integrating easily accessible and contextualized data, stunning visuals, and a user-friendly communication platform, BeyondView presents a one-of-a-kind customer experience.

BeyondView's innovative digital twin technology provides prospective tenants with the opportunity to virtually tour newly developed and reimagined properties tailored to meet their specific needs while simultaneously managing the building-specific database. Working from already prepared materials such as blueprints, CAD drawings, or even photographs, BeyondView not only prepares digitally white boxed visualizations but can be used to completely redesign properties.

Combining Hollywood movie magic with cutting-edge technology, BeyondView's Digital Twins are revolutionizing the way commercial properties are presented, marketed, and managed. The result is enterprise software that shows data as life-like visuals with a one-of-a-kind user experience that is enjoyable to look at and exciting to use. BeyondView's Digital Twins are an innovative and unique digital offering which are a visualization of usable data that simplify portfolio scenario and resource planning as well as facility and asset management. The 3D data is reusable and available for redeployment providing a building-specific database that is highly customizable to guide stakeholder decision-making. For more information, please visit www.beyondview.com.

