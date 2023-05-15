GENESIS MEDTECH NAMES INAUGURAL PRESIDENT TO DRIVE COMMERCIAL STRATEGY FOR NORTH AMERICA

SINGAPORE, MAY 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis MedTech Group (Genesis or Group) is pleased to announce its appointment of Dr. Mark A. Turco (Dr. Turco), M.D., F.A.C.C., as President of Genesis MedTech Intervention, North America and CEO of JC Medical, Inc. Dr. Turco will lead the commercial strategy for the Vascular Interventions and Structural Heart Franchises in North America, catalysing Genesis' mission to bring innovative medical technologies to healthcare practitioners and patients.

In February 2022, Genesis announced the completed acquisition of JC Medical (JCM), a structural heart company that is primarily engaged in the design and development of transcatheter valve replacement products for the minimally invasive treatment of structural heart diseases. Dr. Turco will assume the CEO role of JCM outside of China. J-Valve , developed by JCM, is a leading TAVR device for the treatment of aortic regurgitation and stenosis and has been used for compassionate use patients in North America with plans to enter into North American clinical trials in the near future.

Dr. Turco is a healthcare and business executive with more than 30 years of senior leadership experience in the healthcare industry. Prior to joining Genesis MedTech, Dr. Turco was the President and CEO of Cardiac Implants LLC, a clinical-stage medical device start-up with a novel treatment for tricuspid valvular heart disease.

As a practicing Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Turco was the Director, Center for Cardiac and Vascular Research at Washington Adventist Hospital in Maryland, USA, before transitioning to the medical device industry working in operating roles at two-large-cap companies serving as Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of the vascular and neuro franchises for Medtronic, Inc. and Covidien, plc.

Warren Wang, Chairman and CEO of Genesis, shared, "Dr. Turco has the same shared vision to make innovative products available to patients who need it, making a lasting difference in their lives. We look forward to creating a positive impact on our patients and healthcare in North America."

Dr. Turco shared similar sentiments, "I am thrilled to join Genesis MedTech Group in its mission to make high-quality healthcare accessible globally. With a focus on Vascular Interventions and Structural Heart innovations, I am excited to lead the efforts in delivering innovative solutions and bringing these life-changing technologies including J-Valve to patients and healthcare practitioners in North America."

ABOUT GENESIS MEDTECH GROUP

Genesis MedTech Group is a medical device company headquartered in Singapore. Founded by a group of professionals and entrepreneurs with MedTech experience globally and in Asia, the company's product portfolio focuses on multi-therapy medical device products for emerging markets with sales and distribution through its established commercial network. Genesis MedTech Group covers the entire industry value chain of research and development, production, quality management, supply chain, marketing, and sales.

