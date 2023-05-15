SHEIN COLLABORATES WITH INFLUENCER MADISON FISHER ON A MOMMY & ME MOTHER'S DAY COLLECTION

Match Your Little Ones This Mother's Day in Adorable Mommy & Me Styles From SHEIN x Madison

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN , a global e-retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, announced today that they have teamed up with beloved mother and influencer Madison Fisher , to launch a Mommy & Me collection in celebration of Mother's Day this year. Celebrating the bond between a mother and her daughter, the collection offers playful coordinating looks that can be dressed up or down for any summer occasion.

Madison and daughters in the SHEIN x Madison collection. (PRNewswire)

"I'm so excited to partner with SHEIN on this capsule collection in celebration of Mother's Day," said Madison Fisher. "As a mother of five, I know how exciting it can be to share matching outfits with your kids, especially for a holiday or special occasion like today! I had so much fun collaborating with my daughters on this collection that we all hold near and dear to our hearts."

The SHEIN x Madison collection was inspired by Madison's love for her daughters and her dedication to being their Mom. Consisting of lightweight pastels to subtle pops of color, the collection combines feminine and festive styles that are perfect for Mom and her mini-me.

"We are thrilled to have Madison Fisher as our brand ambassador for this year's Mother's Day collection," said Maxine Silva, Senior Director of Brand PR at SHEIN. "Madison's passion for motherhood and fashion, along with her stylish sensibility, make her a perfect fit for our #SHEINforall family!"

The SHEIN x Madison collection includes over 100+ styles for babies (6M to 3Y), toddlers (4Y to 7Y), and women (XS to 4XL) and is available to shop now at https://shein.shop/madison_collection .

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global, integrated marketplace offering extended fashion and lifestyle shopping categories from SHEIN branded apparel to products from a global network of sellers, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, leveraging its industry-leading on-demand production methodology since 2012, for a smarter and more sustainable industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.SHEIN.com .

PRESS CONTACTS:

James Te

James.te@sheingroup.com

Jamie Warner

jamie.w@infinitycreativeagency.com

