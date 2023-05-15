SilverSneakers Opens Nominations for 2023 Member of the Year

Annual awards honor seniors whose commitment to well-being inspires and champions others to live healthier lives as they age

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSneakers ® by Tivity Health ®, the nation's leading community fitness program for older Americans, announced today it is accepting nominations for the 19th annual SilverSneakers Member of the Year Award. This prestigious national award honors SilverSneakers members who positively impact and inspire the lives of others through healthy behaviors, physical activity, and community involvement.

"The Member of the Year Award is a powerful way to honor our wonderful members who embrace health and active aging," said Caroline Khalil, Chief Operating Officer, Tivity Health. "As we age, exercise becomes a more vital component in the ability to live independently. I am inspired and awed by the incredible accomplishments of our members and honored to share their stories of resilience and fortitude through this annual award."

The SilverSneakers Member of the Year Award is presented to members who embody wellness and represent the healthy lifestyle SilverSneakers encourages. The call for nominations is open May 15-26 at Silversneakers.com/MOYAward and anyone can nominate a SilverSneakers member. The top ten most inspiring stories will be shared on the Member of the Year website where the public will select the national award recipient. The winner and nine finalists will have special events held in their honor.

Last year's award recipients were a couple, Mary and Larry St. Germain of Destrehan, La. Despite undergoing several health challenges over the past few years, their determination has shown how healthy habits can help older adults lead active and vibrant lives. The couple is committed to staying active through SilverSneakers and has been members for over ten years.

SilverSneakers offers members a network of up to 22,000 fitness locations, along with community-based options. Members can take part in live, instructor-led and virtual classes in a variety of lengths and formats that include strength training, cardio, meditation and stress management.

Eligible members in participating health plans can experience social engagement and mental enrichment offerings through innovative partnerships with GetSetUp, a virtual learning platform, and Stitch, an in-person and online social community for seniors, allowing older adults to connect virtually and in person. SilverSneakers members can use their membership for access to multiple locations and use the SilverSneakers® GO mobile app, to enable them to be active wherever and whenever they choose to work out.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health, is the nation's leading community fitness program for Medicare eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to over 18 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. To check eligibility, enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com .

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc. is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Burnalong®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment, condition-specific programming, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services supports health plans, employers, hospital systems and others nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and create healthier communities. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources needed to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

Media Contact:

Debbie Jacobson

630-212-2470

debbie.jacobson@tivityhealth.com

