Wolters Kluwer 2023 CCH® Tagetik inTouch Global User Conference Inspires Finance Leaders to 'Lead the Change'

Global conference to feature new Sustainable Business Think Tank as it kicks off 20-city series of regional events that bring finance leaders together to collaborate on how to drive digital transformation

LUCCA, Italy, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, will soon kick off its annual CCH Tagetik inTouch Global User Conference, taking place in Lucca, Italy, May 23-25. The conference will encourage finance executives to cultivate the courage, skills, and confidence needed to drive digital transformation in their companies and beyond.

The annual global user conference will kick off a series of 20 regional events, taking place June-November 2023, which will foster ongoing connection and learning across the CCH Tagetik expert solutions customer base and partner ecosystem. The inTouch Global User Conference, which recently earned a Gold Stevie award in the Cause & Green Sustainable Event category, will again this year feature a content-rich agenda which recognizes that ESG is rising to the top of the corporate agenda, right alongside financial performance, as a key indicator of a business's long-term viability and operational health.

Beatriz Santin, Vice President & CCH Tagetik Global Head of Marketing at Wolters Kluwer, said:

"With hand-on access to product innovations and thought-provoking, immersive experiences, this year's CCH Tagetik inTouch Conference will inspire finance executives to 'lead the change' in their businesses and beyond. This is an exciting time of the year for us as we look forward to hosting our passionate global community, sharing best practices, and growing together."

The 2023 inTouch Global User Conference's content-rich agenda includes:

Ralf Gärtner , Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions for Wolters Kluwer and Nick Jankel , respected author in the field of transformational leadership. Keynotes delivered by thought leaders including, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions for Wolters Kluwer and, respected author in the field of transformational leadership.

A new Sustainable Business Think Tank track, which will bring together experts, regulators, academia, and business leaders to explore key topics including ESG regulations and best practices, the impact of biodiversity on business, the circular economy, talent acquisition challenges in the era of sustainability, and more.

The Metaverse corner , where attendees will have the chance to step into an immersive experience to learn how Web 3.0 technologies can be applied to business settings.

Special interest tracks focused on hot topics including Analytics, Tech & Trends, Predictive Extended Planning, Financial Close & Consolidation, and Tax, ESG & Regulations.

A wealth of panels and presentations featuring case studies from CCH Tagetik customers, including Aegon Asset Management, CitizenM, Erste Group Bank, Galeries Lafayette, Generali, Hastings Deering, Rabobank, Samsung Life Insurance, Southern California Edison, and Victorinox.

R&D Lab Tours, which will provide attendees with opportunities to visit the off-site CCH Tagetik Lab to get a glimpse into product development by interacting with product developers and support teams.

The 2023 InTouch User Conference has generated overwhelming response from the CCH Tagetik global partner ecosystem, with more than 30 corporate sponsors, including premier global sponsors Accenture, EY, and PwC. Conference attendees will also receive ample opportunities to experience the most recent CCH Tagetik platform innovations, including new functionality that helps multinational companies prepare for 2024 OECD Pillar 2 reporting requirements, facilitates integrated business planning, and supports ESG and sustainability performance management.

