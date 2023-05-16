Alcami Appoints Laurent Boer as General Manager of Biostorage and Pharmaceutical Support Services.

WILMINGTON, N.C. , May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation ("Alcami"), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today the appointment of Laurent Boer to the newly created position of General Manager, Biostorage and Pharma Services.

"Laurent brings a wealth of industry expertise and a proven track record in leading multi-faceted pharmaceutical operations across the globe; this makes him the ideal leader as we look to expand our biostorage and pharma services business operations," commented Pat Walsh, Chairman and CEO at Alcami Corporation.

Before joining Alcami, Laurent was Vice President & General Manager at Resilience's biomanufacturing site in Allston, Massachusetts. Before that, he held several leadership roles at Sanofi Genzyme over a ten-year period. Laurent's prior executive leadership experience includes supply chain roles at UCB Pharma and Biogen. Laurent received his Master of Science in Business Econometrics from Erasmus Universiteit Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

"I am thrilled and honored to join Alcami," commented Laurent Boer, General Manager of Biostorage and Pharma Services at Alcami. "Alcami is uniquely positioned to provide clients with integrated solutions from comprehensive analytical services to robust solid dose and drug product manufacturing, storage, and beyond. I look forward to working alongside the team as we continue our growth journey."

This important appointment came on the heel of Alcami's recent biostorage expansion that added more secure and reliable cGMP biostorage in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Alcami now offers 440,000 ft² of biostorage capacity across four US locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, with a fifth site coming online later this year in North Carolina.

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes for small molecules and biologics, providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid dose drug product manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, cGMP biostorage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

