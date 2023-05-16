Bloomberg Law to Highlight Platform Enhancements and New Contract Solutions at CLOC Global Institute

ARLINGTON, Va., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law announced today that it will showcase its comprehensive legal research platform along with its new AI-powered Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions offering at the CLOC Global Institute, taking place May 15-18. Bloomberg Law (Booth #537) is a silver sponsor of the conference, which is being held in Las Vegas.

CLOC Global Institute attendees are welcome to engage with us to learn more about Bloomberg Law's unparalleled tools.

Bloomberg Law will be showcasing its comprehensive platform, which helps corporate legal departments increase efficiencies and reduce reliance on outside counsel with focused resources, including:

A quickly growing and expansive Practical Guidance library including the new Product Counsel Toolkit, industry-focused ESG Toolkits in Retail and Manufacturing, and Vendor Management Toolkit for Legal Operations Professionals.

Newly added In Focus pages which enable in-house counsel to quickly assess and monitor emerging issues and topics including SEC Rulemaking, Artificial Intelligence, Pay Transparency, and Pregnancy & Lactation Accommodations.

Industry-leading news and analysis, with real-time news and alerts customized for specific areas of interest, including covering the latest legal developments and implications of Artificial Intelligence.

Draft Analyzer, an efficient and comprehensive workflow tool that uses AI and machine learning to benchmark draft language against the market standard, minimizing the effort required for in-house counsel to find the precise language an agreement requires.

Time-saving practice tools such as Chart Builders, regulatory trackers, Precedent Search, and the Business Intelligence Center with profiles for over 3.5 million public and private companies.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to experience Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions, a new standalone product designed to solve the most pressing contract challenges for in-house counsel. Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions features a secure centralized repository, seamless integration with Microsoft Word, advanced analysis tools, and AI-powered extraction of key contractual terms.

The new offering builds on Bloomberg Law's decade-plus legacy of leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to power its most innovative workflow technologies by utilizing proprietary semantic search and natural language processing (NLP) technology to deliver advanced search engine and contract analysis features. For more information or to request a demo of Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions, please visit: https://aboutblaw.com/71a.

"We know in-house legal teams are being asked to do more than ever and need to keep up with the high-pressure demands of today's legal market," said Joe Breda, president, Bloomberg Law. "That's why we're designing and building our products, Bloomberg Law, and now, Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions, with their workflows in mind to ensure they can continue to operate in an effective and efficient manner while delivering high-value results. I invite CLOC Global Institute attendees to engage with us to learn more about how our unparalleled combination of workflow tools, technology, content, and news can meet their needs."

