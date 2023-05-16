Ernesta Launches Beta Program, Offering Custom-Sized Rugs Across the U.S.

Ernesta.com goes live, providing stylish assortment, unique sample program, exceptional DTC rug shopping experience

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernesta ( ernesta.com ), a new direct-to-consumer custom-sized rug company, is happy to announce the launch of its Beta ecommerce program today. Ernesta provides designer quality, custom-sized area rugs, crafted to fit your room perfectly. The Beta launch allows consumers to select and size their own rug for the first time, continuing Ernesta's momentum after the overwhelming success of its invitation-only Alpha program earlier this year.

Ernesta's Odessa area rug shown in Oatmeal. (PRNewswire)

Ernesta.com customers can size their own rug, selecting from a curated collection of elevated materials and colorways.

"We are thrilled to launch our Beta program after the incredible response we received during our Alpha phase," said John Foley, CEO of Ernesta. "The success of this program confirmed that consumers are eager for more elevated rug designs, and they truly value the impact of a custom-sized, well-tailored rug. We're excited to help consumers and designers transform any room with a stylish foundation for which they will be proud."

Now on ernesta.com, customers can explore a curated collection of rugs available in thoughtfully selected materials and colorways, designed to be custom-sized to fit their rooms perfectly. Ernesta's Beta program also introduces a premium sample experience that allows customers to select up to five samples, giving them the ability to see and feel the materials and textures in their own home before making a purchase. This hands-on approach ensures that customers can choose an area rug that reflects their design aesthetic and have it sized perfectly for their space.

"Our inaugural rug collection of high-quality, elevated classics was curated from an exhaustive search and review of thousands of samples," said Rosa Glenn, Ernesta's Chief Merchant. "These offerings represent the core of our brand; exceptional-quality solids and easy patterns in various fibers, weave constructions, and price points. We have exciting plans for future product expansions, including an increased pattern voice and color offering."

The Beta program expands Ernesta's geographic reach, initially delivering to 3,700 zip codes in New York, Dallas, Miami, and Chicago and quickly growing to 30,000 zip codes across the country, a significant increase from the Alpha phase. The company also offers flexible delivery options, including a white glove service, where a team of professionals will deliver and install the rug, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

Ernesta is committed to placing the consumer at the heart of the company. Its one-of-a-kind sample program will improve upon the DTC rug shopping experience by allowing customers to choose up to five samples for $50, which they'll get back as a credit toward their rug purchase. The samples will arrive in a beautifully-branded box and will direct customers to resources for how to size their room for just the right fit. Ernesta will also offer the support of design consultants who can provide guidance on choosing and sizing customers' rugs.

Interest in Ernesta's Alpha program far exceeded expectations in being oversubscribed. It also provided valuable feedback from its first customers, informing the development of Ernesta's Beta program, particularly in regards to the sampling program and delivery options. Customers coming to ernesta.com will also experience its new, elevated brand identity.

Due to the overwhelming consumer response to the Alpha program, access will be gated during the Beta program. Ernesta.com is available to the public, allowing anyone to browse Ernesta's assortment, but only those who have signed up and are granted access into the Beta program will be able to make purchases. This will enable Ernesta to manage demand closely and provide an exceptional experience to its customers as it rolls out to markets across the U.S.

Customers can visit ernesta.com/beta-launch to join the waitlist and explore the curated collection of stylish rugs available in custom sizes to suit their space and taste.

About Ernesta:

Ernesta is a new direct-to-consumer rug company that offers a collection of designer quality, custom size rugs for a stylish foundation that will make you proud of the home you design. Ernesta aims to redefine the rug shopping experience with samples that let you see and feel our assortment and in-home delivery by a team of professionals. For more information, visit ernesta.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Doyle

jessica.doyle@ernesta.com

The right size rug transforms a space. Top image, the homeowner's original area rug, Bottom image is Ernesta's Maycomb rug in Nickel. (PRNewswire)

Ernesta's Copeland Quinn rug shown in Indigo. (PRNewswire)

Ernesta's sample box shown with an Odessa sample in Oatmeal and a Lissie sample in Cream. (PRNewswire)

Ernesta's sample box on top of the Montag rug shown in Silver. (PRNewswire)

Ernesta Logo May 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Ernesta) (PRNewswire)

