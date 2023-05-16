THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA PRESENTS MEDIA'S ROLE IN COMBATING ANTISEMITISM: JEWISH REPRESENTATION ON TELEVISION

Latest program in the PaleyImpact Series of Discussions around Antisemitism

Features a Conversation with Actress Julianna Margulies, Television Creators

Taffy Brodesser-Akner and David Shore, and General Counsel and Associate Executive Vice

President of the World Jewish Congress Menachem Rosensaft

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announces today the next program in its PaleyImpact series, Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism: Jewish Representation on Television. This critical conversation will feature a panel of creators, actors, and cultural leaders on the Paley stage to delve into the characterization of the Jewish community and culture in television and explore how these portrayals have both challenged and reinforced conventional thinking about the authentic Jewish experience. This timely and important dialogue will examine recurring Jewish stereotypes and how to dismantle them.

(PRNewsfoto/The Paley Center for Media) (PRNewswire)

Taking place on Thursday, June 15 at 7:00 pm ET, the discussion moderated by Jason Zinoman, Critic-at-Large for The New York Times, will feature Actress Julianna Margulies, Television Creators Taffy Brodesser-Akner and David Shore, and General Counsel and Associate Executive Vice President of the World Jewish Congress Menachem Rosensaft.

This program is made possible by the generous support of Ronald S. Lauder.

"The Paley Center for Media's ongoing antisemitism series ranks amongst our most important programs, especially in light of the alarming rise of antisemitism in our country," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President, and CEO. "This timely and much-needed effort has the power to raise awareness, educate, and bring about positive change. We extend our sincere thanks to Ronald S. Lauder for his generous support in making this program possible."

Creators, actors, and cultural leaders will gather on the Paley stage together, including:

Julianna Margulies : Actress

Taffy Brodesser-Akner: Creator, Fleishman Is in Trouble (Hulu)

David Shore : Executive Producer, Co-Showrunner, The Good Doctor (ABC); Creator, Showrunner, House (FOX)

Menachem Rosensaft , General Counsel and Associate Executive Vice President, World Jewish Congress

Jason Zinoman : Moderator; Critic-at-Large for The New York Times

To purchase tickets to the event, please visit paleycenter.org.

The Paley Center for Media's annual antisemitism series is one of the many PaleyImpact programs held each year, which explore how media shapes public discourse on important social and cultural issues. The Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism series convenes thought leaders, journalists, and the general public on impactful discussions that inform, educate, and shine a spotlight on the crisis of antisemitism in society. Recent programs in Paley's antisemitism series include Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism in the Workplace, The Role of Entertainment and Social Media in Combating Antisemitism, and The Role of Education and Media in Combating Antisemitism, among others.

Schedule

The Paley Museum is open 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Wednesdays to Sundays. For the detailed schedule, please visit paleycenter.org.

Admission

Tickets for admission to The Paley Museum are free for Members; $20 for nonmembers; $16 for students, teachers, seniors, veterans, and first responders; free for children 12 and under; Corporate Members receive free admission for their employees and a guest when they present their current employee ID upon entrance. Advance ticket reservations can be made at paleycenter.org and are encouraged but not required. All proceeds support The Paley Center for Media's mission.

The Paley Center's Membership offers free admission to The Paley Museum in New York City; advance and discounted tickets to once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including PALEYFEST and PALEYLIVE; conversations with celebrities; VIP invitations; access to the Paley Archive with an international collection of more than 160,000 television and radio programs across genres; access to the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Experience; and more. For more information about Paley Membership, visit paleycenter.org/membership .

Location

The Paley Museum

25 West 52 Street, New York, NY 10019

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for over 45 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleyc enter.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Paley Center for Media