Q MIXERS, INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY ANNOUNCE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP AHEAD OF 107th INDIANAPOLIS 500

Q Mixers Is 'Official Non-Alcoholic Premium Mixer Sponsor' of IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Mixers , America's leading premium mixers company, announces a multiyear partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) to become the "Official Non-Alcoholic Premium Mixer" of IMS.

Q Mixers (PRNewswire)

The sponsorship was unveiled just in time for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on May 28 at IMS.

"We're very proud to partner with Indianapolis Motor Speedway," Q Mixers CEO Bob Arnold said. "Having the biggest American premium mixer brand team up with the largest single-day sporting event in the world is a natural fit and a great way to directly connect our dedicated fans. Both the spirits and racing industries are rapidly growing in popularity, so we're excited to partner with a premium property like IMS to be their official mixer partner. Q Mixers is committed to further elevating the Indy 500 fan experience by providing the highest quality refreshments and premium cocktails."

Q Mixers will serve specialty cocktails and offer on-site experiences at the Indy 500 and will be available in all suites, the Hulman Terrace Club and the 500 Club. Q Mixers' signature cocktail - The Victory Lane - was created exclusively for IMS and is the "Official Premium Mixer Cocktail" of the Indy 500; a delicious mix of Q Mixer's Hibiscus Ginger Beer, Crown Royal Whisky and a splash of lime.

"The Indianapolis 500 is known as "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," and it is the largest single day sporting event in the world," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. "The fan experience at IMS for the Month of May and Race Day includes a variety of sounds, sights, tastes and smells. Adding Q Mixers as an official partner of the track and the Indy 500 gives our fans another option to add some flavor to their time at the track."

In addition to the Indy 500, Q Mixers will be proudly served at all IMS events, allowing fans to enjoy quality cocktails throughout the race season that includes the GMR Grand Prix, Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard presented by Advance Auto Parts, Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Gallagher Grand Prix and the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks.

About Q Mixers

Q Mixers is America's leading premium mixer company, proudly based in Brooklyn, New York. Q Mixers is committed to making all of your drinks spectacular. Q Mixers uses the highest quality ingredients, less sugar added, and are always carbonated to perfection. Q Mixers can be enjoyed on their own or perfectly complimenting your liquor of choice - the mixing options are endless. Q Mixers offers 14 flavors including: Spectacular Tonic, Ginger Beer, Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit. Q Mixers can be found at America's best restaurants, local grocery stores and available at major US retailers including Target and Amazon. For more information, please visit us at QMixers.com and follow us @QMixers .

About Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world's largest spectator sporting facility, has been the worldwide leader in motorsports entertainment since opening in 1909. IMS will host the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge – the world's most prestigious auto race – on Sunday, May 28. That race is the climax of an exciting Month of May schedule for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES that also includes the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 13 on the IMS road course. Three of the biggest racing series in North America each will race on the IMS road course during Brickyard Weekend on August 11-13, featuring the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard for the NASCAR Cup Series, Gallagher Grand Prix for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard presented by Advance Auto Parts for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Other events in 2023 at IMS will feature the USAC National Midget Series, the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association and IMSA. IMS, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit ims.com.

