ROBERN® ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF THE FACET MEDICINE CABINET AND MIRROR TO THE MURRAY HILL™ COLLECTION

BRISTOL, Pa., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robern has unveiled the new Facet Medicine Cabinet and Mirror as part of its Murray Hill Collection. Joining the Murray Hill Arch and Pill Medicine Cabinets are the new Facet Medicine Cabinet and Mirror, each expertly engineered, hand-constructed, and hand-assembled in its Bristol facility. Drawing inspiration from the three-dimensional beauty and jewel-like radiance of fine faceted forms – from geometric accent pieces to angular glass skyscrapers – the new Facet designs will bring texture, depth, and elegance to any bathroom space.

The Facet Medicine Cabinet and Mirror, the first to join the collection, features a rectangular frame comprised of precisely cut metal lengths that are finished and hand-polished to bring out the reflective surface qualities. The inverted frame has crisp mitered corners and stands proud from the wall. The unbeveled mirror extends slightly out from the surrounding frame in creative visual relief. The frames are accentuated with thin, polished metal edging that follow the frame's lines in a unique overlay imparting an industrial edge and adding to the overall shadow-and-light effect the forms impart.

The medicine cabinet is recessed, engineered with a 4" depth, and surrounded by a 1-1/2" deep stainless steel frame for an almost seamless appearance while providing an expansive interior for discreet storage. The cabinets are equipped with Blum slow-close hinges and are opened by an interactive, finger-push mechanism that smartly releases the door with ease or can be fitted with a stainless-steel handle as an optional upgrade. When opened, the medicine cabinets feature cantilever shelving that can be easily moved in small increments by a Robern-designed grid of almost imperceptible adjustment holes to accommodate incidentals of virtually any height. The Facet Murray Hill 24" W x 40-3/4" H designs are offered in Robern Chrome or Matte Black finishes; the Pill and Arch Murray Hill medicine cabinets are available in Robern Polished Stainless Steel or Matte Black finishes.

In true Robern fashion, the Murray Hill Medicine Cabinets can be outfitted in an array of optional products to elevate the styles' bespoke nature and overall functionality. To keep essentials charged and coordinated, and medicines and valuables out of reach, Murray Hill offers an Electric Upgrade package that features a range of products in one comprehensive bundle and can also be equipped with the award-winning Robern IQ Digital Lock Box and glass organization bins to further customize the designs:

Electric Upgrade Package :

USB Charging Ports/Electric Outlet : A strategically located unit in color-coordinated gray houses two built-in, customer configurable, USB charging ports and a tamper-resistant electric outlet to accommodate all electrical and recharging needs.





Magnetic Strip : A discreet, left- or right-side configurable, magnetic strip designed to securely hold tweezers and other metal grooming necessities.





Interior Lighting : A soft backlighting to illuminate the interior when the cabinet is opened and automatically shuts off when closed.





Phone Holder : Designed with a conveniently placed shelf that sits above an electric outlet and port area to house your phone or keep it near for easy access at a moment's notice.





Adjustable Magnification Mirror : An integrated-in-the-door 6-7/8" round, pivoting Adjustable Magnification Mirror has five times the magnification of a regular mirror, can be vertically moved up or down to accommodate varying heights, and lays flat when not in use.





Quick Caddy : Offering a place to tuck smaller items, the caddy fits neatly between the door and the interior cabinet with two of the five compartments secured to the cabinet interior while the other three compartments swing out for easy access or can be removed for easy cleaning.

IQ Digital Lock Box : Ensure your home is a safe haven with Robern interior-mounted or freestanding IQ Digital Lock Box: the smart, secure, and precautionary way to store prescription medications, valuables, and personal items. Seamlessly integrate the Lock Box in your existing Robern medicine cabinet to protect your most sensitive items. Featuring three methods of secure entry, as well as remote monitoring on your smartphone, this smart Lock Box offers total control, total safety, total peace of mind.

Glass Bins : These versatile, reusable frosted glass bins are available in small, medium, and large sizes, are non-toxic, 100 percent recyclable, and perfectly scaled to fit the interior cabinet shelves for a clean and uncluttered environment.

About ROBERN

At Robern, the bathroom is our favorite room. It is our private space. It is our sanctuary. For more than 50 years, Robern has specialized in creating luxurious spaces with a powerful product portfolio that moves beyond the expected industry standard to transform rooms into interiors of impeccable elegance. By taking a more holistic approach to the bathroom and its importance, not only aesthetically, but to overall health and wellbeing, Robern has become a driving force within residential and commercial design with an artful blend of sophisticated form, innovative technology, impeccable craftsmanship, and quality materials.

Founded in 1968 in Bristol, Penn. by Rosa and Bernie Meyers, Robern's mission remains grounded in the Meyers belief that individual style should be celebrated and fostered. Today, their pioneering approach, commitment to craftsmanship, quality, attention to detail, and utilization of the finest materials available, remains foundational to the Robern brand and is evident in every piece still hand-assembled on-site at its Bristol headquarters today.

In 1995, Robern joined the Kohler Co. family of businesses, building upon the breadth and depth of the brand's comprehensive and thoughtful approach to creating exceptional styling spaces. From its humble beginnings to a technological force within home design, Robern has become a leading choice for designers, architects, and consumers seeking out the finest in vanities, medicine cabinets, mirrors, and lighting. For additional information on Robern products, customers may call 1 (800) 877-2376 or visit www.robern.com.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

