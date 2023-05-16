St. Joseph's Hospital Appoints New Vice President, Chief Medical Officer

TAMPA, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samir Akach, MD, MHCM, has been selected as vice president and chief medical officer for St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Samir Akach now serves as the Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa. (PRNewswire)

Dr. Akach has 15 years of physician leadership experience in non-profit, academic and integrated health care organizations and community-based, for-profit systems. Prior to joining St. Joseph's Hospital, he served in a leadership role at HCA Florida JFK Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in Palm Beach County. Prior to HCA, he spent several years at Geisinger Health System, leading quality efforts across the system and serving as lead for the hospital medicine division.

Dr. Akach earned his medical degree from the University of Damascus School of Medicine in Syria. He completed his residency at the Scranton Temple Residency Program and earned a master's degree in health care management from Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health. He is a Certified Physician Executive, a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, American College of Healthcare Executives and American Academy for Physician Leadership.

"Dr. Akach's commitment to patient care aligns with the goals and values of St. Joseph's Hospital," said Dr. Sowmya Viswanathan, chief physician executive, BayCare Health System. "His leadership and experience will be a great fit for the BayCare culture."

Dr. Akach is married with two children. His oldest daughter is in medical school and his son is a senior in high school. In his spare time Dr. Akach enjoys cooking, riding his road bike and enjoying the warm Florida weather.

About St. Joseph's Hospital

St. Joseph's Hospital, part of the BayCare Health System, is known for advanced medical technology and compassionate care. Its Centers of Excellence include the Heart and Vascular Institute, Cancer Institute, Stroke and Neuroscience Program, Robotic Surgery Program and Emergency/Trauma Department, which provides more emergency care than any other hospital in Tampa Bay. More than 70 specialties are represented among the medical team, including internal medicine, cardiovascular surgery and neurosurgery. The hospital was founded in 1934 by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany. The 615-bed hospital is located at 3001 West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa, Florida. For more information: BayCare.org/SJH.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Its mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information visit: BayCare.org

