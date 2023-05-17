REAL SIMPLE Editors to Collaborate with Top Interior Designers Bobby Berk, Michelle Gage, Linda Hayslett, Megan Hopp, David Quarles IV, and Yellow Brick Home

The 6th Annual REAL SIMPLE HOME Will Open to the Public for Tours In September

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL SIMPLE today announced that it will host its sixth annual REAL SIMPLE HOME this fall at the Quay Tower in Brooklyn, New York. A team of talented designers and REAL SIMPLE editors will transform one of the luxury building's penthouse apartments into a modern hub of covetable design ideas and smart organization strategies to inspire and simplify homeowners' lives. In the past six years, previous iterations of the REAL SIMPLE HOME have been held in Florida, New Jersey, and across New York City. The 2023 REAL SIMPLE HOME will be revealed in the October 2023 issue, featured on RealSimple.com, and open to the public with limited tours starting in late September. For a first look at the inspiration behind the 2023 REAL SIMPLE HOME, visit RealSimple.com/rshome2023 .

2023 REAL SIMPLE HOME to Debut in NYC’s Brooklyn Heights This Fall (PRNewsfoto/REAL SIMPLE) (PRNewswire)

"Back in Brooklyn and better than ever, this year's REAL SIMPLE HOME will be a masterclass in personalizing a space and our most beautiful design project yet. We're thrilled to be partnering with a team of brilliant designers that will bring their colorful styles, ideas, and general awesomeness to the space. We can't wait to reveal the space later this year and share what our designers and editors have in store for you," said REAL SIMPLE Editor in Chief Lauren Iannotti.

The 2023 REAL SIMPLE HOME will come to life with the help of an esteemed roster of interior designers, influencers, and REAL SIMPLE editors. This year's team includes Bobby Berk , Emmy-nominated TV host of Netflix's Queer Eye and author of Right at Home ; Michelle Gage , Creative Director of Michelle Gage Interiors; Linda Hayslett , Founder & Principal Designer of LH.Designs; Megan Hopp , Founder and Principal of Megan Hopp Design; David Quarles IV , interior designer, jewelry designer, and content creator; and Kim and Scott Vargo , content creators behind the home and DIY brand Yellow Brick Home.

Bobby Berk said, "I'm thrilled to team up with the folks at REAL SIMPLE on this exciting project and infuse this modern apartment with tons of character, color, and charm. While not everyone can look out their window and see 360-degree views of New York City, we're going to pack this space with design ideas and inspiration for all, no matter what size space you have. My goal is to show people that there are endless possibilities when it comes to designing a home that you truly love and one that works for you, not the other way around."

This year's REAL SIMPLE HOME will include maximalist design, bold colors, and layered textures into the modern, sleek space to create a warm and welcoming home that uses each corner as efficiently as possible, creating an organized and optimized space that maximizes design, function, and comfort in each room. The roof deck and outdoor kitchen will feature local blooms and greenery to create an entertaining oasis, sharing ideas that can be applied to spaces of any size. Leading up to the big reveal in September, REAL SIMPLE will interview the designers about what inspires and motivates their design process, from recent travels to favorite paint colors.

The sixth annual REAL SIMPLE HOME will be a 3-bedroom penthouse with one-of-a-kind harbor and city views from Brooklyn's Quay Tower, which was developed by RAL Development and Oliver's Realty Group and is sold and marketed by SERHANT. The 28-floor apartment building is located on Brooklyn Bridge Park with unobstructed, and unprecedented views of Lower Manhattan, Brooklyn Heights, and Brooklyn Bridge Park. The apartment is equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows on all sides, a spacious roof deck and entertaining space, an open kitchen, and more. The Quay Tower hovers over Brooklyn Bridge Park and is nestled in the charming Brooklyn Heights neighborhood.

Eight sponsors have already signed on and will be featured in the REAL SIMPLE HOME, including 3M Command, Elkay®, If You Care, Kerrygold, Kirsch, Minted, Systane®, and Valspar®.

For a first look behind the inspiration at the 2023 REAL SIMPLE HOME, visit RealSimple.com/rshome2023 .

