North American Deer Hunter Releases Inspiring May Issue

"Outdoor Industry Gives Back" theme highlights people making a positive impact in the hunting and fishing industries

CAZENOVIA, N.Y., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Specialty Media Group announces the publishing of the May issue of North American Deer Hunter digital magazine. This issue features Larry Weishuhn as the cover story talking about mentoring the next generation of hunters and news on launching his latest TV Show "The Journey". He uses his 60+ years of experience as an outdoorsman and conservationist to provide advice on brining the next generation into the outdoor world, and to pass along his vast experience.

North American Deer Hunter May 2023 - The Outdoor Industry Gives Back (PRNewswire)

The Outdoor Industry Gives Back - highlighting people and organizations who are helping people enjoy the outdoors

Read his amazing story here: Hunting with My Boys – Teaching the Next Generation How To Hunt

Outdoor Industry Gives Back

The issue theme is "Outdoor Industry Gives Back" and is filled with stories about groups performing great deeds including:

The issue also has adventure stories with expert tips on hunts for white tail deer, turkeys, geese, and other Big Game animals. Plus, how to use planning skills and new technologies to improve your chances of success, and highlighting success stories of hunters who harvested huge bucks, including some tips and techniques they used to ensure success. The gear reviews and new product releases have links to visit web sites for more information or purchase of the newest available gear. The food section covers using venison tenderloins to make tournedos, as well as hosting many other game recipes.

