Waton Securities is Dedicated to Fostering Employment Opportunities for People with Disabilities by Establishing Cooperation with CanYou Group

SHENZHEN, China, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2023, Waton Securities officially partnered with the CanYou Group to establish an online customer service center at a disability-friendly location in the Nanshan district of Shenzhen, China. Through this cooperative location, Waton Securities will provide online customer service positions in finance industries for people with disabilities, helping to create more job opportunities and provide employment training support.

The CanYou Group was established in 1997 and has since become a comprehensive platform with a charity foundation, social organization group, and social enterprise group under the support of standardized barrier-free social services in China. It has achieved stable employment for over 5,000 people with disabilities nationwide. Waton Securities, a financial technology enterprise, is committed to using the power of financial technology to enable more people worldwide to enjoy the benefits of inclusive finance. Waton Securities also recognizes its social responsibility and mission to support the development of charitable and public welfare undertakings.

As innovative technologies continue to evolve, people with disabilities are increasingly seeking to integrate into the job market. Unfortunately, this community still faces many obstacles due to limitations in existing employment resources and other factors. Addressing these challenges requires greater attention and support from both enterprises and society at large.

The partnership between Waton Securities and the CanYou Group is a prime example of leveraging their respective resources and expertise to promote employment for people with disabilities. Waton Securities remains steadfast in its commitment to exploring new models and possibilities to help vulnerable groups overcome the obstacles they face. Their ultimate goal is to use the power of financial technology to create a more equitable world for their customers, employees, and society at large.

