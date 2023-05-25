eMolecules acquires Specs Compound Handling B.V.

Combination expands footprint offering a global one-stop shop for streamlined chemical compound procurement and management services for drug discovery chemistry researchers.

SAN DIEGO and ZOETERMEER, The Netherlands, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eMolecules, Inc., an industry leading chemical compound search-and-fulfillment platform for early discovery chemistry research, today announced the acquisition of Specs Compound Handling B.V. ("Specs").

Specs offers chemical compound management services to the life sciences industry, particularly in the European pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic sectors, driving time and cost efficiencies for customers' large scale drug candidate screening programs.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Specs has over 35 years of commercial and chemical reformatting operations in Europe and US, and commercial operations in Asia. The acquisition strategically expands the geographical footprint of eMolecules' compound reformatting and management capabilities.

"Welcoming the highly reputable and talented Specs team into eMolecules represents a major milestone and opportunity for our companies and customers," said Dr. Niko Gubernator, CEO and President of eMolecules. "We are thrilled by the prospect of deepening our relationships with research organizations who have expressed the need for a truly global, end-to-end partner to support efficient compound procurement and management across regionally distributed chemistry groups."

Dr. Gubernator also noted, "This acquisition accelerates eMolecules vision of delivering world-class capabilities that support the rapid transformation of chemicals into knowledge. eMolecules and Specs share a goal of enabling chemists to focus on the highest value activities and reduce the inefficiencies associated with drug discovery, resulting in tangible operational returns for our customers."

Dr. Johan Tijhuis, CEO of Specs said, "We are excited to join forces with eMolecules and believe that the combination of our two teams will enhance our value to the drug discovery research community. Specs' customers greatly appreciate the white-glove support that we offer, especially to those with important chemistry operations in Europe. We are delighted that they will benefit from eMolecules' expertise in global chemical procurement and expanded reformatting and inventory management services in the US through our facilities."

eMolecules' existing investors, including Avista Capital Partners, supported the transaction.

About eMolecules Inc.

eMolecules was founded in 2005 with a vision to reduce drug discovery timelines through improved efficiencies in the compound search and acquisition process. This led to the creation of the industry's most powerful, reliable and accurate digital chemical search engine directly connecting chemists to the world's largest readily available chemical space. eMolecules specializes in unique structures with dependable delivery options coming from a trusted network of hundreds of suppliers, globally. With an extensive chemical database combined with industry-leading supply chain management, eMolecules delivers compounds quickly and reliably to chemists enabling the completion of more syntheses with more confidence and less time in the lab. eMolecules remains the primary global purchasing channel for chemical building blocks and screening compounds amongst leading pharmaceutical companies. Continued commitment to supporting drug discovery research has led to the expansion of eMolecules' services to providing compound reformatting and inventory management, chemical intelligence data, specialty reagent procurement services and offering integrated eCommerce software for chemical building blocks, screening compounds, and primary antibody supply chains.

About Specs Compound Handling B.V.

Specs, founded in 1987, has been in the business of handling research compounds for more than 35 years. Specs started out as a compound broker, sourcing and acquiring novel and diverse research compounds from global partners and selling these compounds to the life science industry. By the mid 1990's, Specs' experience in storing and handling compounds allowed it to transition into the outsourced services market, first in compound reformatting, and then into fully encompassed, repository services. Specs now operates two full-service compound management facilities and services many of the leading global pharma companies. The corporate headquarters and European facility is located in Zoetermeer, the Netherlands. Specs' US facility, located in Cumberland, Maryland has been operating as a compound management facility since 2001.

