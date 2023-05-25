T.W. Garner Food Company Issues Voluntary Recall on Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce Due To Undeclared Soy

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T.W. Garner Food Company is voluntarily recalling 50,688 bottles of 12 oz. Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce with best used by 120623T 065239 UPC 0 75500 10011 6 because some of the bottles may contain Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce which contains soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life- threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Image of example lot code for the recalled product. (PRNewswire)

The product can be identified as a 12 oz. glass bottle with orange sauce, called Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce. The only product affected has best used by 120623T 065239 printed on the cap of the product.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after a report was received from a direct customer that a bottle labeled as Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce was located instead of Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce. The bottle of Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce was missing the allergen declaration of soy. Investigation indicates the problem was caused by applying the wrong label during a portion of the production run.

Product was shipped to distribution centers and retail stores located in AL, CT, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, NY, PA, SC, TN, TX & VA. Consumers with a soy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce with a best used by 120623T 065239 with a UPC 0 75500 10011 6 are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Mrs. Katerine Cardoso, Quality Assurance Manager at (336) 231-6417 Monday - Friday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm EST or email at ContactUs@garnerfoods.com.

Example package of the recalled Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce product. (PRNewswire)

Example label for Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce effected by the recall. (PRNewswire)

Garner Foods (PRNewswire)

