This Week in Tech News: 12 Stories You Need to See

- Shutterstock to Acquire GIPHY, the World's Largest GIF Library and Search Engine
Shutterstock CEO Paul Hennessy said, "Shutterstock is in the business of helping people and brands tell their stories. Through the GIPHY acquisition, we are extending our audience touch points beyond primarily professional marketing and advertising use cases and expanding into casual conversations."
- Thomson Reuters brings forward vision to redefine the future of professionals with content-driven AI technology
Steve Hasker, president and CEO, Thomson Reuters, said, "With our customers in the driver's seat, Thomson Reuters AI technology augments knowledge, helping professionals work smarter, giving them time back to focus on what matters."
- Viasat Next-Generation Ground-to-Space Encryption Solution Achieves National Security Agency Type-1 Certification
The KG-255XJ End Cryptographic Unit (ECU) is now certified for protecting classified Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI) and below, including Telemetry, Tracking and Command (TT&C) and mission data communications between Satellite Operations Centers (SOCs) and satellites on orbit.
- IBM to Grant $5 Million In-Kind for Schools to Boost Cybersecurity, Together with Enhanced Skilling on AI
Grants valued at $500,000 each ($5 million in total) will be awarded to six school districts in the US with an additional four around the world. Volunteers, through IBM Service Corps, will use their professional skills to help schools establish programs to address cybersecurity resiliency.
- Antelope Enterprise Creates AI-Powered Virtual Influencers Using ChatGPT-like Technology
With this new technology, a single marketing video can be created and then KylinCloud will use AI technology to create a range of tailormade versions of virtual influencer livestreaming product videos for each individual influencer, allowing the influencer to focus their time and effort on building their followers.
- Netwrix Report: Enterprises Suffer More Ransomware and Other Malware Attacks Than Smaller Organizations
The enterprise sector also reports larger expenses as a result of cyberattacks than their smaller counterparts. Indeed, 28% of enterprises estimated their financial damage from cyberthreats to be $50,000 and higher, compared to just 16% among organizations overall.
- UltiMaker Launches the Method XL 3D Printer to Deliver Unrivaled Accuracy and Precision for Engineering Applications
The UltiMaker® Method™ XL 3D printer is designed to deliver the accuracy and performance of industrial production alongside the flexibility and affordability of a desktop 3D printer.
- TCL CSOT Introduces a Full Range of Breakthrough Display Innovations at SID Display Week 2023
TCL unveiled over 30 of its latest products and advanced technologies, including more than ten firsts in the world, at Display Week 2023 organized by the Society for Information Display (SID).
- Space Robotics Startup GITAI Raises US$30 Million in Funding
Sho Nakanose, GITAI's Founder & CEO, said, "While SpaceX and BlueOrigin are reducing the cost of transportation to space by 100 times, we at GITAI are taking on the challenge of reducing labor costs by 100 times. We will provide the most labor for the Moon and Mars and build infrastructure such as solar panels, communication antennas, fuel generators, and habitation modules."
- National Safety Council Work to Zero Initiative Unveils New Research on Improving Workplace Safety with Robotics
Specifically, this white paper, which analyzes academic journals, vendor interviews and company case studies, evaluates the benefits of robotics and autonomous mobile robots, or AMRs, on reducing injuries and fatalities in the workplace. It also outlines best practices employers can follow to implement robotic technology across a range of workplaces.
- High School Scientists and Engineers Win Nearly $9 Million at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair 2023
The $75,000 top award went to 17-year-old Kaitlyn Wang for breakthrough innovation to accelerate exoplanet discovery in the largest international STEM competition for teens.
- Solana Becomes the First Layer 1 Blockchain to Integrate Artificial Intelligence with ChatGPT
This integration from Solana Labs serves as a reference for how AI can make it easier to understand Solana data and protocols, or surface data about Solana's computing infrastructure and DeFi projects. The plugin can be used to buy NFTs, transfer tokens, inspect transactions, interpret public account data, and find NFT collections by floor price.
