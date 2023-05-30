From service to sanctuary: Purple Heart recipient, son of 9/11 firefighter, getting mortgage-free house from Building Homes for Heroes

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking Memorial Day, retired Army Spc. Evan Marcy, a Purple Heart recipient who lost his left leg in combat in Afghanistan, is set to receive a mortgage-free home from Building Homes for Heroes, the nonprofit announced today at a Bronx fire station ceremony.

The custom house, which will be gifted to Marcy Sept. 9 in East Haven, Conn., is Building Homes for Heroes' 343rd home presentation – a tribute to the 343 firefighters who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Marcy's father, an FDNY firefighter, was a first responder in the search-and-rescue efforts, serving at Ground Zero for nearly a month.

Marcy attended presentation, which Building Homes for Heroes' made at the Engine 50, Ladder 19, Battalion 26 stationhouse in partnership with members of FDNY 343 Ride. That group hosts an annual cycling fundraiser honoring FDNY personnel who lost their lives that day.

"I'm grateful to have been chosen as the 343rd Building Homes for Heroes home recipient. To see my father's legacy as an FDNY firefighter recognized through this gift is truly meaningful," Marcy said. "The home and ceremony are an incredible tribute to the brave heroes we've lost, and I'm proud to be part of it."

Marcy, 39, joined the Army after high school and served as a combat photographer for five years. In 2009 in Afghanistan, a firefight caused him and another soldier to take position on a mountain, where he was hit by shots from a helicopter. He was injured and his left leg was amputated above the knee.

Medically discharged in 2011, he moved back to New York and later earned a bachelor's degree from Sarah Lawrence College. Living in New Orleans, he works for a contractor making military training videos. For his service, Marcy was awarded the Purple Heart, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, NATO Medal, Army Superior Unit Award and more.

Building Homes for Heroes' roots stems from 9/11. New York business executive Andy Pujol was a search-and-rescue volunteer and he later set up the nonprofit to help severely injured veterans and their families. More recently, it expanded the home benefits program to police, firefighters and first responders.

"I learned firsthand how important it is to back our heroes, and that is what our work is all about," Pujol said. "We're honored to support Evan, and we hope this gift will serve as a small token of our gratitude for his service and sacrifice as he continues to build a brighter future."

The FDNY Ride has raised more than $1.2 million for injured veterans. In September, cycling will start at the Connecticut state 9/11 Memorial in Sherwood Island State Park and ride to the home-gifting ceremony for Marcy in East Haven.

"We are proud to stand alongside Evan and his family. As first responders, we understand the sacrifices made by our military and we are honored to help make a difference in their lives," said former FDNY Capt. Mike Alexander, who organizes the rides. He said Marcy's father, Duane, started his career at that Bronx stationhouse.

JPMorgan Chase donated the home that Marcy will receive, part of the company's Military Home Awards Program. Since 2011, it has donated more than 1,050 mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families in collaboration with nonprofits like Building Homes for Heroes.

