Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASD:PANW) will replace DISH Network Corp. (NASD:DISH) in the S&P 500, and DISH Network will replace Cutera Inc. (NASD:CUTR) in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS), Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY), BWX Technologies Inc.DISH (NYSE:BWXT), Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK), Dropbox Inc. (NASD:DBX), Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (NYSE:GPK), Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASD:ZI) and WESCO Intl Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will replace Dana Inc. (NYSE:DAN), John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:WLY), Sunpower Corp. (NASD:SPWR), Ingevity Corp. (NYSE:NGVT), Fulton Financial Corp. (PA) (NASD:FULT), Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI), Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO), Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC), SiTime Corp. (NASD:SITM), and Navient Corp. (NASD:NAVI) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. All constituents being removed from the S&P MidCap 400 will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 replacing PetMed Express Inc. (NASD:PETS), Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASD:CMTL), Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD:EGRX), Children's Place Inc. (NASD:PLCE), Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM), LivePerson Inc. (NASD:LPSN), Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE:GCI), DMC Global Inc. (NASD:BOOM), Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO), and Zumiez (NASD:ZUMZ) respectively.
- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM), California Resources Corp. (NYSE:CRC), CarGurus Inc. (NASD:CARG), Moelis & Co. (NYSE:MC), Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASD:PECO), Schrodinger Inc. (NASD:SDGR), and UFP Technologies Inc. (NASD:UFPT) will replace LendingTree Inc. (NASD:TREE), Tredegar Corp. (NYSE:TG), Inogen Inc. (NASD:INGN), Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG), FARO Technologies Inc. (NASD:FARO), Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASD:CARA) and Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the S&P SmallCap 600.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
June 19, 2023
S&P 500
Addition
Palo Alto Networks
PANW
Information Technology
S&P 500
Deletion
DISH Network
DISH
Communication Services
June 19, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Berry Global Group
BERY
Materials
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
BWX Technologies
BWXT
Industrials
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Crown Holdings
CCK
Materials
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Doximity
DOCS
Health Care
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Dropbox
DBX
Information Technology
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Graphic Packaging Holding
GPK
Materials
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Ovintiv
OVV
Energy
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Planet Fitness
PLNT
Consumer Discretionary
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
WESCO Intl
WCC
Industrials
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
ZoomInfo Technologies
ZI
Communication Services
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Dana
DAN
Consumer Discretionary
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Douglas Emmett
DEI
Real Estate
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Fulton Financial (PA)
FULT
Financials
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Ingevity
NGVT
Materials
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
John Wiley & Sons
WLY
Communication Services
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Macerich
MAC
Real Estate
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Navient
NAVI
Financials
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
SiTime
SITM
Information Technology
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Sunpower
SPWR
Industrials
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Victoria's Secret & Co
VSCO
Consumer Discretionary
June 19, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Artisan Partners Asset Mgt
APAM
Financials
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
California Resources
CRC
Energy
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
CarGurus
CARG
Communication Services
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Dana
DAN
Consumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
DISH Network
DISH
Communication Services
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Douglas Emmett
DEI
Real Estate
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Fulton Financial (PA)
FULT
Financials
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Ingevity
NGVT
Materials
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
John Wiley & Sons
WLY
Communication Services
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Macerich
MAC
Real Estate
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Moelis & Co
MC
Financials
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Navient
NAVI
Financials
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Phillips Edison & Co
PECO
Real Estate
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Schrodinger
SDGR
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
SiTime Corp
SITM
Information Technology
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Sunpower Corp
SPWR
Industrials
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
UFP Technologies
UFPT
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Victoria's Secret & Co
VSCO
Consumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Big Lots
BIG
Consumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Cara Therapeutics
CARA
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Children's Place
PLCE
Consumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Comtech Telecommunications
CMTL
Information Technology
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Cutera
CUTR
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
DMC Global
BOOM
Energy
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Douglas Elliman
DOUG
Real Estate
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Eagle Pharmaceuticals
EGRX
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
FARO Technologies
FARO
Information Technology
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Gannett Co
GCI
Communication Services
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Genesco
GCO
Consumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Inogen
INGN
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
LendingTree
TREE
Financials
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
LivePerson
LPSN
Information Technology
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
PetMed Express
PETS
Consumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Rayonier Advanced Materials
RYAM
Materials
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Tredegar
TG
Materials
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Zumiez
ZUMZ
Consumer Discretionary
